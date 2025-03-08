Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC 313 will culminate in a long-awaited title fight this weekend, as Alex Pereira defends the light-heavyweight belt against Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira, a former middleweight champion, has been dominant since moving up to 205lb, winning the belt with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka in 2023 and retaining the gold against the Czech, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree – all via stoppage in 2024.

Some have long thought, however, that Ankalaev could be the man to dethrone the Brazilian, and the Russian is finally in position to challenge Pereira. While Ankalaev is not the typical Dagestani fighter – that is to say: an out-and-out wrestler – he will have a grappling advantage over Pereira in Las Vegas.

Could that prove “Poatan”’s kryptonite, or will the champion score another trademark KO? We will find out in the main event of UFC 313, after the co-main event sees Justin Gaethje rematch Rafael Fiziev, two years after Gaethje won their razor-close first bout.

Fiziev steps in for Dan Hooker on one week’s notice, after a hand fracture ruled Hooker out of his highly-anticipated clash with Gaethje. Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 313?

UFC 313 will take place on Saturday 8 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 9 March (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

UFC 313 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Alex Pereira (left) will defend his title against Magomed Ankalaev ( Getty Images )

Pereira – 5/6; Ankalaev – 20/21

Gaethje – 6/5; Fiziev – 4/6

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Magomed Ankalaev (light-heavyweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2 (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

open image in gallery Justin Gaethje (left) narrowly outpointed Rafael Fiziev in 2022; now they run it back ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)

Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya (flyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal (welterweight)

Early prelims

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall (featherweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda (featherweight)

Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)

