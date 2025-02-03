Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC 312 will culminate in two title fights this weekend, as Dricus Du Plessis and Zhang Weili defend their belts in Australia.

The main event sees Du Plessis square off with Sean Strickland, a year after taking the middleweight strap from the American in a closely-fought bout.

South Africa’s Du Plessis has since retained the gold against Israel Adesanya, submitting the former champion in August, after Strickland bounced back with a decision win over Paulo Costa in June.

And in this weekend’s co-main event, Zhang puts her strawweight belt on the line against Tatiana Suarez, who bids to end the Chinese star’s second reign as champion.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 312 and what time does it start?

UFC 312 takes place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday 8 February.

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 9 February (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card then takes place at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch UFC 312?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Dricus Du Plessis (left) dethroned Sean Strickland last January in a close fight ( Getty Images )

Du Plessis – 4/9; Strickland – 7/4

Zhang – 10/11; Suarez – 10/11

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Sean Strickland 2 (middleweight title)

Zhang Weili (C) vs Tatiana Suarez (women’s strawweight title)

Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira (heavyweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato (light-heavyweight)

Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado (welterweight)

open image in gallery Zhang Weili will aim to extend her second reign as strawweight champion ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil (women’s flyweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria (bantamweight)

Early prelims

Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset (welterweight)

Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli (lightweight)

Hyunsung Park vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (flyweight)

