The UFC’s first pay-per-view of the year is upon us, as UFC 311 culminates in two title fights this weekend.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev was due to defend the lightweight title in a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan, six years after beating him. But a back injury ruled out Tsarukyan on one day’s notice, with Renato Moicano drafted in as the new challenger.

Moicano was already scheduled for UFC 311, paired with Beneil Dariush, but the latter has been removed from the card as Moicano steps in to face Makhachev.

The Russian champion – a childhood friend of UFC lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who now coaches Makhachev – is seeking a 15th straight win in his fourth successive title defence. Makhachev’s last result was a submission victory over Dustin Poirier, a former interim champion, in June.

Meanwhile, Moicano enters UFC 311 on a four-fight win streak that includes three stoppages. Last time out, the Brazilian scored a second-round TKO against Benoit Saint-Denis, beating the Frenchman in Paris in September.

In Saturday’s co-main event, Umar Nurmagomedov – cousin of UFC legend Khabib – challenges Merab Dvalishvili for his bantamweight title, looking to stay unbeaten in the process. Khabib is expected to be in Umar’s corner, as well as the corner of Makhachev – with whom Khabib has been friends since childhood.

When is UFC 311?

UFC 311 is scheduled to take place on Saturday 18 January, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch the fights?

UFC 311 will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ( Getty Images )

Makhachev – 1/10; Moicano – 6/1

Dvalishvili – 5/2; Nurmagomedov – 30/100

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main card

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Renato Moicano (lightweight title)

Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (men’s bantamweight title)

Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill (light-heavyweight)

Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder (middleweight)

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

open image in gallery Merab Dvalishvili (top) dominated Sean O’Malley to take his bantamweight belt ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Pivac (heavyweight)

Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana (light-heavyweight)

Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Early prelims

Zachary Reese vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)

Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez (women’s bantamweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov (bantamweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj (bantamweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter (flyweight)