UFC 310 card: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Garry and all fights tonight

In the main event of UFC 310 this evening, Alexandre Pantoja defends his flyweight title against Kai Asakura – who is challenging for gold in his promotional debut, remarkably.

The reason for Asakura’s instant title shot is his pedigree in rival company Rizin, where the Japanese star held the bantamweight belt.

His meeting with Brazil’s Pantoja is set to be an enthralling contest, yet it could be upstaged by Saturday’s co-main event. That bout pits Shavkat Rakhmonov against Ian Machado Garry, in a No 1 contender’s fight between unbeaten welterweights – and former training partners.

Rakhmonov was originally due to challenge Belal Muhammad here, but the champion withdrew due to infection, leading Machado Garry to step in.

When is UFC 310?

UFC 310 takes place on Saturday 7 December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Kai Asakura will challenge for UFC gold in his first fight with the promotion ( UFC )

Pantoja – 2/5; Asakura – 2/1

Rakhmonov – 2/7; Machado Garry – 12/5

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Kai Asakura (men’s flyweight title)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight, five rounds)

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov 2 (heavyweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie (featherweight)

Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi (featherweight)

open image in gallery Shavkat Rakhmonov is 18-0 and has won all of his fights via stoppage ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith (light-heavyweight)

Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle (welterweight)

Early prelims

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (catchweight, 195lb)

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)