Jon Jones will defend the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this weekend, in a controversial contest that has been a year in the making.

Jones was due to defend the belt against the former two-time champion last November, but a torn pectoral muscle ruled “Bones” out of the bout on two weeks’ notice. As a result, an interim title was created and won by Tom Aspinall – who knocked out Sergei Pavlovich after Miocic declined to face the Russian.

Britain’s Aspinall has since retained the interim belt in a rare circumstance in the UFC, leaving fans desperate to see him unify the titles against Jones. But the American, 37, will instead face compatriot Miocic, 42, after all. And the fight has largely left fans apathetic.

Jones, the consensus greatest light-heavyweight ever, was inactive for three years before winning the vacant heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane in March 2023. Meanwhile, Miocic has not fought since March 2021, when he was brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou – who ended the American’s second title reign to avenge a 2018 loss.

Miocic is expected to retire regardless of his result against Jones, who has said he will either retire after UFC 309 or face fan favourite Alex Pereira instead of Aspinall. That claim has incensed many fans, adding an intriguing layer to Saturday’s fight card. Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 308?

The event will take place on Saturday 16 November, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.99, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK, with the same pay-per-view cost applying. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live on pay-per-view for $69.99, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic ( Getty Images )

Jones – 2/13

Miocic – 21/4

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Jon Jones (C) vs Stipe Miocic (heavyweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2 (lightweight, five rounds)

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig (middleweight)

Viviane Araujo vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)

Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop (lightweight)

Prelims

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson (lightweight)

Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott (welterweight)

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura (women’s flyweight)

