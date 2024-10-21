Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ilia Topuria faces Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 this weekend, with the featherweight title on the line in Abu Dhabi.

The fight marks Topuria’s first defence of the belt, which he took from Alexander Volkanovski with a brutal knockout in February. Never before had a fighter of Spanish or Georgian heritage held a UFC title, but the unbeaten Topuria ticks both boxes.

Meanwhile, Holloway has long been on a path to regain the featherweight title, which he lost to Volkanovski in 2019 and failed to regain in two rematches with the Australian. Holloway typically bounces back well, and he is on a fine run ahead of UFC 308.

At UFC 300 in April, the Hawaiian moved up to lightweight, where he dominated Justin Gaethje before knocking out the American in the very last second. That KO went down as one of the greatest in UFC history, earning Holloway a title shot in his usual division.

And in Saturday's co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces unbeaten, rising star Khamzat Chimaev in another highly-anticipated bout. Here's all you need to know.

When is UFC 308?

The event is due to take place on Saturday 26 October at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The prelims are due to begin at 3pm BST (7am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How to watch the fights

The card will air live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.99, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria (right) knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the 145lb title in February ( Getty Images )

Topuria – 1/3; Holloway – 9/4

Whittaker – 13/8; Chimaev – 1/2

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Ilia Topuria (C) vs Max Holloway (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige (featherweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakic (light-heavyweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

open image in gallery Stop-start UFC star Khamzat Chimaev (pictured) faces a stern test in ex-champ Robert Whittaker ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Abus Magomedov vs Bruno Ferreira (middleweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Faris Basharat vs Victor Hugo (bantamweight)

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Nursulton Ruziboev (welterweight)

Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira (light-heavyweight)

