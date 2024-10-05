Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Alex Pereira returns to the Octagon eager to keep his stock sky-high as he squares off against Khalil Rountree in the main event of UFC 307.

Pereira has emerged as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet since claiming the light heavyweight title at UFC 295, and is now riding a hot-streak of three outstanding knockout title defences - the latest of which came against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

‘Poatan’ will now face the test of Khalil Rountree in a matchup that surprised UFC fans, with Dana White catapulting ‘The War Horse’ into an immediate title fight off the back of a four-month suspension for a failed drug test.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington defends her bantamweight title for the first time since winning the belt at UFC 297, pitted against former champ Julianna Pena who will be hellbent on reclaiming the throne.

Elsewhere on the main card, Jose Aldo takes on Mario Bautista in his second fight since returning from a short-lived retirement, while Kevin Holland kicks off the night against Roman Dolidze in an exciting middleweight bout.

Eternal fan favourite Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson is also in action, headlining the prelims against Joaquin Buckley.

When is UFC 307?

UFC 307 takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday October 5.

The early prelims are due to begin at 12.30am BST on Sunday (4.30pm PT / 6.30pm CT / 7.30pm ET on Saturday), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

open image in gallery Rountree was a surprise pick to face Pereira at UFC 307 ( Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

Pereira - 1/5; Rountree - 7/2

Pennington - 4/7; Pena 7/5

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Main Card

Alex Pereira (C) vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight title)

Raquel Pennington (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista (men’s bantamweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight)

Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland (middleweight)

open image in gallery Raquel Pennington will defend her bantamweight title for the first time ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)

Cesar Almeida vs Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Early prelims

Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs Tecia Pennington (women’s strawweight)

Court McGee vs Tim Means (welterweight)