Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Sean O’Malley faces a tough test against Merab Dvalishvili this weekend, defending his bantamweight belt against the relentless wrestler at UFC 306.

O’Malley, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, took the title from Aljamain Sterling last August, producing a trademark knockout to do so.

The American then retained the gold with a clinic against Marlon Vera in March, but now Georgian Dvalishvili is out for revenge on behalf of his teammate Sterling.

And in the co-main event, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko round out their trilogy, as the Mexican defends her flyweight belt against the former champion. Grasso submitted Shevchenko to dethrone the icon in 2022, before their 2023 rematch ended as a draw.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is UFC 306?

UFC 306: Noche takes place at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday 14 September.

The early prelims are due to begin at 12.30am BST on Sunday (4.30pm PT / 6.30pm CT / 7.30pm ET on Saturday), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Sean O’Malley (left) outpointed Marlon Vera last time out, in May ( Getty Images )

O’Malley – 5/6; Dvalishvili – 20/21

Grasso – 5/6; Shevchenko – 20/21

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Merab Dvalishvili (men’s bantamweight title)

Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 (women’s flyweight title)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)

Alexa Grasso celebrates winning the women’s flyweight title ( Getty Images )

Prelims

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)

Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Early prelims

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)