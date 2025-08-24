Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, appeared to brutally attack a knocked-out professional wrestler with real punches live on stream.

The disturbing incident was captured on streaming platform Kick, who has since banned Jackson for his actions.

Jackson, 25, is seen to enter the ring before hoisting the wrester by the moniker of Syko Stu - real name Stuart Smith - above his head and dumping him onto the mat with force. The impact appeared to knock Stu out cold before Jackson mounted the unconcious body and unloaded over 20 unanswered punches to the head.

Jackson was then forcibly ripped off Smith by a crowd of other wrestlers who had rushed to the ring.

Smith was reportedly "rushed to the hospital with serious injuries" following the incident.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that a spot between Jackson and Smith was planned but the seeming legitimatacy of Jackson’s strikes was not expected. The pair were filmed having a verbal altercation earlier in the day which seemingly set up the in-ring spot.

Rampage Jackson has since spoken out about the incident, confirming that Smith is “awake and stable” but pointed at “misinformation” surrounding his son.

According to the former UFC champion, Jackson was given the green light to get “payback” on Smith after being unexpectedly hit in the side of the head moments before the wrestler’s match. In professional wrestling, this is known as a “receipt”.

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong,” Rampage added on X. “Raja is a MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions at all.”

Rampage also insisted that his son, who is 0-1 as a pro MMA fighter after going undefeated in the amateur scene, should have been nowhere near the squared circle, citing that he was only recently concussed.

“He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact,” he said. “As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health and the wellbeing of Mr. Smith.

“That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to Kick for the situation.”

Dave Meltzer, revered wrestling journalist and founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, said that Jackson’s attack “may be the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a ring”.

Smith is a former US army veteran who has been candid about his struggles with PTSD and has previously spoken about how he used pro wrestling to help him escape from his personal troubles.