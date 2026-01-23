The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje: UFC 324 UK time, how to watch, and fight card in full
Pimblett will take on veteran Gaethje under the bright lights in Las Vegas this weekend
UFC 324’s main event will see two huge names collide, as Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett takes on veteran Justin Gaethje in a fight for the interim lightweight title.
It will be the first time “Paddy The Baddy” has fought for gold, as he has clawed his way up to fifth in the lightweight rankings after handing out a devastating third-round TKO to Michael Chandler in April.
The winner of Saturday’s main event should next face Ilia Topuria, who holds the regular version of the lightweight belt, with the Spanish-Georgian’s current break from MMA leading to the latest edition of the interim strap – a belt that American Gaethje previously held.
The world was also supposed to witness one of the biggest women’s fights ever on the card, as Kayla Harrison was scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against all-time great Amanda Nunes, who was set to come out of retirement to challenge her former teammate. However, Harrison suffered an injury, derailing that bout.
In replacement of the mega-fight, the co-main event will see former champion Sean O’Malley take on Song Yadong in a bantamweight contest. O’Malley was submitted by Merab Dvalishvili in a title rematch last June, while his Chinese opponent has won three of his past four fights, notably winning a technical decision over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo last time out.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is UFC 324?
UFC 324 takes place on Saturday 24 January at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET) followed by the regular prelims at 12am GMT on Sunday (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday). The main card then starts at 2am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports Box Office, at a cost of £19.99, and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. In the US, Paramount+ will stream the action.
Odds
Gaethje - 7/4; Pimblett - 4/9
O’Malley - 4/9; Yadong 7/4
Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.
The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Fight card (subject to change)
Main card
Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett (interim lightweight title)
Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Derrick Lewis (heavyweight)
Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)
Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Prelims
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)
Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)
Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Early prelims
Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)
Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman (heavyweight)
Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman (bantamweight)
Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller (welterweight)
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks