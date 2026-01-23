Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje: UFC 324 UK time, how to watch, and fight card in full

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC 324’s main event will see two huge names collide, as Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett takes on veteran Justin Gaethje in a fight for the interim lightweight title.

It will be the first time “Paddy The Baddy” has fought for gold, as he has clawed his way up to fifth in the lightweight rankings after handing out a devastating third-round TKO to Michael Chandler in April.

The winner of Saturday’s main event should next face Ilia Topuria, who holds the regular version of the lightweight belt, with the Spanish-Georgian’s current break from MMA leading to the latest edition of the interim strap – a belt that American Gaethje previously held.

The world was also supposed to witness one of the biggest women’s fights ever on the card, as Kayla Harrison was scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against all-time great Amanda Nunes, who was set to come out of retirement to challenge her former teammate. However, Harrison suffered an injury, derailing that bout.

In replacement of the mega-fight, the co-main event will see former champion Sean O’Malley take on Song Yadong in a bantamweight contest. O’Malley was submitted by Merab Dvalishvili in a title rematch last June, while his Chinese opponent has won three of his past four fights, notably winning a technical decision over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo last time out.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is UFC 324?

UFC 324 takes place on Saturday 24 January at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The early prelims will begin at 10pm GMT (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET) followed by the regular prelims at 12am GMT on Sunday (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday). The main card then starts at 2am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports Box Office, at a cost of £19.99, and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. In the US, Paramount+ will stream the action.

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett after his win over Michael Chandler in April 2025 ( Getty Images )

Odds

Gaethje - 7/4; Pimblett - 4/9

O’Malley - 4/9; Yadong 7/4

Via Betway. Get all the latest UFC betting sites’ offers.

The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card (subject to change)

Main card

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett (interim lightweight title)

Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Derrick Lewis (heavyweight)

Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva (featherweight)

Prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas (light-heavyweight)

Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)

Early prelims

Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman (heavyweight)

Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman (bantamweight)

Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller (welterweight)