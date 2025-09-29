Next UFC Fight Night: Start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 4 October – UFC 320 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims are due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with the main card following at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Magomed Ankalaev (C) vs Alex Pereira 2 (light-heavyweight title)
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title)
Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Prelims
Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)
Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat (bantamweight)
Daniel Santos vs Joo Sang Yoo (featherweight)
Early prelims
Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos (women’s bantamweight)
Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)
Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford (welterweight)
Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker (women’s flyweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments