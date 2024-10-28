Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 2 November – UFC Fight Night – Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

What time does it start?

The prelims are due to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT on Sunday (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas (women’s flyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro (light-heavyweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles (welterweight)

Prelims

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Ariane Da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic (women’s flyweight)