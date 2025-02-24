Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 1 March – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims will start at 9pm GMT (1pm PT / 3pm CT / 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT on Sunday 2 March (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev (flyweight)
Cody Brundage vs Julian Marquez (middleweight)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Austen Lane vs Mario Pinto (heavyweight)
Hyder Amil vs William Gomis (featherweight)
Prelims
Ricardo Ramos vs Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)
Douglas Silva De Andrade vs John Castaneda (bantamweight)
Andrea Lee vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)
Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson (welterweight)
Montana De La Rosa vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)
Danny Silva vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov (flyweight)
