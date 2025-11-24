Next UFC Fight Night: Start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 6 December – UFC 323 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The early prelims will begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET ), followed by the regular prelims at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card then starts at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports and is also accessible via Discovery+, EE TV, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action. UFC Fight Pass is a means of watching the prelims in both countries.
Full card (subject to change)
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Main card
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Petr Yan 2 (bantamweight title)
Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Joshua Van (flyweight title)
Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott (bantamweight)
Jan Blachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov (light-heavyweight)
Prelims
Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)
Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva (women’s flyweight)
Nazim Sadykhov vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)
Early prelims
Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira (middleweight)
Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)
Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan (heavyweight)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli (middleweight)
Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos (featherweight)
