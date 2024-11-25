Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 7 December – UFC 310 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, US

What time does it start?

The early prelims are due to begin at 11am GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set for 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs Kai Asakura (men’s flyweight title)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight, five rounds)

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov 2 (heavyweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie (featherweight)

Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi (featherweight)

Prelims

Anthony Smith vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle (welterweight)

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling (featherweight)

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders (catchweight, 195lb)

Early prelims

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van (flyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)