Donald Trump to return to MSG weeks after controversial rally for UFC 309 – reports

Donald Trump will reportedly return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, attending UFC 309 with Dana White – president of the mixed martial arts promotion.

Trump has attended numerous UFC events with White, who spoke at the president-elect’s victory celebration earlier this month in Mar-a-Lago. And this weekend, he is expected to be ringside at UFC 309 in New York City’s MSG, according to the New York Post.

It was there that Trump hosted a controversial rally just a few weeks ago, with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe delivering racist jokes inside the world-famous arena.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” said Hinchcliffe, whose set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all key constituencies in the election.

The episode was not enough to thwart Trump’s presidential bid, however, and he may attend tonight’s event amid growing discontent over some of his cabinet picks.

When Trump celebrated his victory, his close friend White was present to deliver a short speech.

“Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does,” said White, 55.

“This is what happens when the machine comes after you. This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this. They deserve it as a family.”

UFC 309 is set to be headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, a heavyweight title fight.

Jones, a former light-heavyweight champion, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. At UFC 309, the American will defend the heavyweight belt against compatriot and ex-champion Miocic.

Additional reporting by AP.