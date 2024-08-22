Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

UFC fighter Casey Kenney was arrested on 16 August on charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to Phoenix court records.

Per Maricopa County court documents, the 33-year-old faces six charges relating to an alleged domestic violence incident: kidnapping; aggravated assault (strangulation); three cases of assault; and disorderly conduct.

In July, Phoenix police confirmed an incident that was reported on Instagram by the mother of the alleged victim. The mother accused Kenney of domestic violence.

According to MMA Fighting, the police report described an “adult female victim with some visible abrasions reporting a domestic violence assault. The female was treated by paramedics and interviewed by investigators. No contact was made with the suspect at that time. This case is still active.”

A court document obtained by MMA Fighting read: “Between the dates of 7-21-2024 at approximately 11:00 p.m. and 7-22-24 at approximately 12:14 p.m. while at the single family residence located at [address redacted], [suspect] Casey Kenney committed kidnapping, aggravated assault by strangulation and assault against [victim] Jasmine Mendez by repeatedly striking, slapping, biting, headbutting and choking [victim] Jasmine for several hours resulting in abrasions to Jasmine’s lip and discoloration to Jasmine’s arms and petechiae to Jasmine’s neck.

“Furthermore, during the 13 hours at Casey Kenney’s residence, Jasmine was incapable of escaping the residence due to Casey routinely grabbing hold of Jasmine and holding her in place during her attempts while threatening to cause more physical harm.

“Casey Kenney advised Jasmine Mendez that if anyone shows up he will shoot them and if her mother shows up he will shoot her in the head. Jasmine Mendez stated she desires prosecution in this matter at this time.”

Kenney has since been released from custody. His kidnapping charge carries a potential minimum sentence of four years in prison and up to 12-and-a-half years in prison if convicted. Maricopa County records show a preliminary hearing scheduled for 26 August.

The Independent has contacted the UFC for comment, amid reports that Kenney has been released from his contract. The American bantamweight has not fought since August 2021, when he lost to Song Yadong on points.