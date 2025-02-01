Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Best
Climate
TV

Adesanya vs Imavov LIVE: Latest UFC Saudi Arabia updates and results

Follow live as Israel Adesanya fights Nassourdine Imavov, with the ex-champion aiming to bounce back from two straight losses

Will Castle,Alex Pattle
Saturday 01 February 2025 08:37 EST
Israel Adesanya faces Nassourdine Imavov in a crucial middleweight clash tonight, as they meet in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, will try to halt a two-fight losing streak as he takes on the in-form Frenchman. The Nigerian-born New Zealander is in a must-win situation, having surrendered the title to Sean Strickland in a major upset in 2023, before failing to reclaim the gold from current champ Dricus Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Imavov enters Riyadh on the back of three straight wins, having beaten Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen in a stellar 2024. Still, Adesanya marks Imavov’s toughest test yet, as the latter looks to reach title contention at the “Last Stylebender”’s expense.

And in tonight’s co-main event, Michael “Venom” Page faces Shara Magomedov, with the London welterweight moving up to 185lb. “MVP” will aim to bounce back from a loss to Ian Machado Garry and hand Magomedov his first professional loss.

Follow live updates and results from UFC Saudi Arabia, below.

Interview: ‘MVP’ sees Magomedov as ‘tailor made’ for KO

Below is our interview with Michael “Venom” Page, who fights the unbeaten Shara Magomedov in tonight’s co-main event.

We spoke to the London welterweight about why he’s moving up to 185lb for this fight, his feelings on his loss to Ian Machado Garry last year, and why he is confident of a KO over Magomedov.

Read here:

‘MVP’ sees Shara Magomedov as ‘tailor-made’ opponent for UFC Saudi KO

Interview: The London welterweight ventures up to 185lb in Riyadh, taking on the unbeaten ‘Bullet’

Alex Pattle1 February 2025 13:37

All fights at UFC Saudi Arabia today – prelims and main card

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Shara Magomedov vs Michael “Venom” Page (middleweight)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight)

Fares Ziam vs Mike Davis (lightweight)

Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli (featherweight)

Prelims

Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen (heavyweight)

Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva (women’s flyweight)

Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander (featherweight)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov
UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle1 February 2025 13:31

How to watch UFC Saudi Arabia today

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

UFC Saudi Arabia start time and how to watch Adesanya vs Imavov

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces rising contender Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh

Alex Pattle1 February 2025 13:21

UFC Saudi Arabia start time today

This week’s UFC Fight Night will take place at Anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The prelims will start at 2pm GMT (6am PT / 8am CT / 9am ET), with the main card following at 5pm GMT (9am PT / 11am CT / 12pm ET).

Israel Adesanya will aim to kickstart a run to a third UFC title
Israel Adesanya will aim to kickstart a run to a third UFC title (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle1 February 2025 13:11

Alex Pattle1 February 2025 13:00

