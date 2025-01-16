Saudi boxing chief wants ‘more big fights’ for Tyson Fury despite retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has suggested he will try and talk Tyson Fury out of his latest retirement, but already has contingency plans for Anthony Joshua if a bout between the pair cannot be arranged.

Alalshikh, a member of the Saudi royal court and a major powerbroker behind the kingdom’s move into the sport, said he would give Fury some time but does not appear convinced that his decision to walk away is final.

The self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ announced his in-ring career was over after his recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk but has made U-turns in the past after claiming he was retired.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Alalshikh said: “As a fan of boxing, I don’t like it. We want to see Tyson in more big fights, but I can understand his decision.

“But over time this decision can change. I will support him and discuss it with him. I will leave him for some time to be with his family, then we can discuss it.”

A long-discussed clash with Joshua would generate enormous interest, and doubtless a huge payday if the 36-year-old could be tempted back.

Alalshikh, though, shot down the more outrageous claims about a possible purse and has already considered American Deontay Wilder as an alternative for Joshua.

“A lot of rumours don’t help us. No-one will propose £500million for a fight, these numbers are incorrect,” he said.

“And if Tyson is not available why not Joshua and Wilder? If you want something about the British markets, I want to see Joshua and Wilder now.”