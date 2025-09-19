Amy Hunt wins 200m silver at World Championships in Tokyo
The United States’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, already the 100m champion in Japan, won another gold while Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth.
Amy Hunt burst into tears immediately after blazing to a brilliant silver medal in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
It was Great Britain’s second podium of these championships, achieved in 22.14 seconds behind the United States’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, already the 100m champion in Japan, who crossed the line in 21.68s.
Shericka Jackson collected bronze for Jamaica in 22.18s, while Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth.
The race required a restart after the Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan was disqualified for a false start.