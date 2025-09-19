Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Amy Hunt wins 200m silver at World Championships in Tokyo

The United States’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, already the 100m champion in Japan, won another gold while Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth.

Rachel Steinberg
Friday 19 September 2025 09:36 EDT
Amy Hunt won silver in the women’s 200m in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Amy Hunt won silver in the women’s 200m in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Amy Hunt burst into tears immediately after blazing to a brilliant silver medal in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

It was Great Britain’s second podium of these championships, achieved in 22.14 seconds behind the United States’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, already the 100m champion in Japan, who crossed the line in 21.68s.

Shericka Jackson collected bronze for Jamaica in 22.18s, while Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth.

The race required a restart after the Bahamas’ Anthonique Strachan was disqualified for a false start.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in