The Online Casino, a relatively new operator launched in 2020, are the latest gambling site to run a Cheltenham betting offer for the final day of the 2025 Festival.

New users can claim £30 in free bets by signing up and betting £10 online using the code FESTIVAL.

New customers need to click our link before registering using The Online Casino bonus code FESTIVAL to qualify for the bonus.

We’ve provided a guide to The Online Casino Cheltenham offer for 2025 below, including information on the offer, how to access it and other relevant offers.

What is The Online Casino Cheltenham offer?

The Online Casino Sign Up Offer is a standard ‘bet and get’ offer, providing new customers a £30 free bet when they sign up, use the online code, deposit and stake £10 on a qualifying market.

Deposits made using Neteller and Skrill are not eligible for the bonus.

Customers must place a qualifying bet on any horse racing with odds of 1/2 or greater. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive one £30 free bet.

Be mindful that this Cheltenham offer ends on March 15, 2025 and maximum winnings from the free bet are capped at £200.

Also, the Cheltenham free bet has wagering requirements and must be wagered at least once before funds can be withdrawn. Free bets also expire within seven days. on The Online Casino.

Cheltenham 2025 Bonus Code

To reiterate, new customers must use the The Online Casino bonus code FESTIVAL to qualify for their Cheltenham offer.

By using our link below, customers can enter the code FESTIVAL during the registration process before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any horse racing market to claim their £30 free bet.

The Online Casino Cheltenham Offers and Features

Although The Online Casino is not a traditional name among horse racing betting sites, there are still a number of compelling Cheltenham offers available online, in addition to The Online Casino Cheltenham bonus above. These include:

Rewards Store: Customers can build rewards points using the sportsbook and by entering competitions to unlock rewards such as free bets, deposit bonuses, bonus money, cashback deals, free spins, and extras.

Free Bet Mondays: Customers can opt-in for Free Bet Mondays on The Online Casino using the code FBM. After making £50 worth of bets on qualifying events, customers will receive a £20 free bet to use on horse racing and across the sportsbook.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back: In addition to offering some of the best Cheltenham odds, The Online Casinos provides non runner money back bonuses on all 28 Cheltenham races. If your horse does not run in the specified race, your stake will be returned.

Extra Places: Look out for extra places for The Online Casino Cheltenham offers. You can get extra value for each-way bets for all races at Cheltenham Festival.

Results: The Online Casino has a comprehensive results page that details the action from past races and races during Cheltenham Festival week.

How To Get Free Spins On The Online Casino

As you will guess by the name alone, The Online Casino is a great place to play casino games and capitalise on free spins to boost your bankroll during 2025 Cheltenham Festival. Here are the ways you can claim free spins and other casino bonuses during the week:

Big Bass Extreme: Deposit £10 into The Online Casino and use the bonus code XTREME25 to claim 25 free spins for Big Bass Amazon Extreme slot. Customers can use offer up to three times to claim up to 75 free spins. Free spins must be used within seven days and there is a 50x wagering requirement.

Midweek Wheel: Customers can opt-in on the promotion after using the bonus code WED500 and depositing £20. Users can then spin the wheel to claim between 5 and 500 free spins on available slot games.

Rewards Store: Users can claim free spins and other prizes by playing casino games and building up rewards points.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available on betting sites. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget. The same applies if you’re betting on casino sites or sports betting sites.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

