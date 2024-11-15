‘He must die’: Jake Paul screams in-the-ring promise after slap by Mike Tyson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has screamed some fighting words into the microphone moments after his ceremonial weigh-in with Mike Tyson, moments after he was slapped across the face by the former world heavyweight champion.

Paul and Tyson both weighed in on Thursday at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, with the two giving viewers a sneak peek of what is to come when they meet in the ring on Friday.

As Tyson strode across the stage, a clearly eager Paul, 27, popped up in front of the 58 year old, earning the YouTouber-turned-boxer a slap across the face.

The crowd in attendance gasped while Tyson had to be held back.

Paul, however, seemed unfazed. Instead, he blew kisses at the former champion.

“Talking’s over,” Tyson said, before exiting with his entourage.

In the moments after the slap, Paul said: “I didn’t even feel it.

“He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf.”

He added: “Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap.”

The 27-year-old then launched into a series of expletive-laden remarks, promising to end Iron Mike in the upcoming fight.

“It’s personal now,” Paul added, before bellowing into the microphone: “He must die.”

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) will step back into the ring for his first professional bout in 19 years at AT&T Stadium in the bout, which will be streamed on Netflix.

Tyson took part in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020 but will be up against an opponent 31 years his junior on Friday.

Given the considerable age gap between the fighters, Paul has been installed as the favourite.

Tyson weighed in at 227.2 pounds (103kg), while Paul tipped the scales at 228.4 pounds (103.6kg).