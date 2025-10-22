When are WTA Finals? Start date, schedule and who has qualified
Coco Gauff will be joined by major champions Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the eight-player WTA Finals
The WTA Finals return to Riyadh for a second year with Coco Gauff the defending champion and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka attempting to win the year-end crown for the first time.
The eight-player finals will feature all four of this season’s grand slam champions, with US Open champion Sabalenka and French Open champion Gauff joined by Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.
Americans Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini have also qualified, with one more spot up for grabs between Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva.
Gauff defeated Qinwen Zheng in last year’s finals, which were held in Saudi Arabia for the first time, with the 21-year-old coming into the tournament fresh off her victory in the Wuhan Open in China.
Here’s everything you need to know
When are the WTA Finals?
The tournament will begin on Saturday 1 November, with the finals of the singles and doubles taking place a week later on Saturday 8 November.
Who has qualified for the singles tournament?
1. Aryna Sabalenka - 9,990 (Q)
2. Iga Swiatek - 8,303 (Q)
3. Coco Gauff - 6,573 (Q)
4. Amanda Anisimova - 5,897 (Q)
5. Jessica Pegula - 5,183 (Q)
6. Madison Keys - 4,395 (Q)
7. Jasmine Paolini - 4,325 (Q)
8. Mirra Andreeva - 4,319
--------------------------
9. Elena Rybakina - 4,305
WTA Finals schedule
Saturday 1 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Sunday 2 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Monday 3 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Tuesday 4 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Wednesday 5 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Thursday 6 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
Friday 7 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals
Saturday 8 November: Singles, doubles finals
Who was qualified for the doubles tournament?
1. Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend
2. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini
3. Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe
4. Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens
5. Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider
6. Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko
7. Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani
8. Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs
