When are WTA Finals? Confirmed order of play, schedule and prize money
Coco Gauff will be joined by major champions Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the eight-player WTA Finals
The WTA Finals return to Riyadh for a second year with Coco Gauff the defending champion and World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka attempting to win the year-end crown for the first time.
The eight-player finals will feature all four of this season’s grand slam champions, with US Open champion Sabalenka and French Open champion Gauff joined by Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Madison Keys.
Americans Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini have also qualified, with former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina grabbing the final spot ahead of Mirra Andreeva.
On Sunday, World No 1 Sabalenka begins her campaign against Paolini, before Gauff and Pegula face off in an all-American clash. Swiatek and Rybakina opened with victories on Saturday.
When are the WTA Finals?
The tournament got underway on Saturday 1 November, with the finals of the singles and doubles taking place a week later on Saturday 8 November.
What is the singles draw?
Stefanie Graf Group: Aryna Sabalenka (1), Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (5), Jasmine Paolini (8)
Serena Williams Group: Iga Swiatek (2), Amanda Anisimova (4), Elena Rybakina (6), Madison Keys (7)
WTA Finals order of play, results tournament schedule
Saturday 1 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
(1) Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini def. (8) Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs, 6-3 6-3
(2) Iga Swiatek def. (7) Madison Keys, 6-1 6-2
(6) Elena Rybakina def. (4) Amanda Anisimova, 6-3 6-1
(6) Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko def. (4) Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, 1-6 7-5 (10-5)
Sunday 2 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: (3) Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe vs (5) Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider
Not before 2pm GMT: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Jasmine Paolini
Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs (5) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (2) Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend vs (7) Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani
Monday 3 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Tuesday 4 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Wednesday 5 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Thursday 6 November: Singles, doubles round-robin
From 12:00pm GMT: Doubles
Not before 2pm GMT: Singles
Followed by: Singles
Followed by: Doubles
Friday 7 November: Singles, doubles semi-finals
From 12:30pm GMT: Doubles semi-final 1
Not before 3pm GMT: Singles semi-final 1
Followed by: Singles semi-final 2
Followed by: Doubles semi-final 2
Saturday 8 November: Singles, doubles finals
From 1pm GMT: Doubles final
Not before 4pm GMT: Singles final
WTA Finals prize money
There is a total of $15.5m (£12m) in prize money across the event, an increase of $250,000 from 2024. The women’s singles champion can win a maximum of $5,235,000 if she goes undefeated.
Singles
Participant fee: $340,000
Round robin win: $355,000
Semi-final win: $1,290,000
Finals win: $2,540,000
Doubles (per team)
Participant fee: $142,000
Round robin win: $72,000
Semi-final win: $257,000
Finals win: $524,000
WTA Finals ranking points
The ranking points on offer is the same for both draws, with an undefeated champion earning 1,500 ranking points.
Round robin win: 200
Semi-final win: 400
Finals win: 500
