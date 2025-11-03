Elena Rybakina stunned Iga Swiatek with a remarkable comeback ( REUTERS )

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to thrash Iga Swiatek and move to the brink of qualification at the WTA Finals.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek had won all four of her matches against Rybakina this season and looked in control of the contest after converting the opening break to win the first set. But Rybakina responded well, opening up her big-hitting game, and won 12 of the final 13 games to seal a remarkable 3-6 6-1 6-0 win against the World No 2.

Rybakina will qualify for the semi-finals for the first time if Amanda Anisimova beats Madison Keys in the second singles match of the day in the Serena Williams Group. Keys was rusty in her opening defeat to Swiatek, playing in her first match since the US Open, while Anisimova was beaten by Rybakina in less than an hour. Keys would be out if Anisimova wins the all-American contest.

Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below: