WTA Finals live: Rybakina stuns Swiatek in remarkable comeback before Anisimova and Keys face elimination
Elena Rybakina won 12 of the final 13 games against Iga Swiatek, while Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys look to bounce back
Elena Rybakina came from a set down to thrash Iga Swiatek and move to the brink of qualification at the WTA Finals.
Wimbledon champion Swiatek had won all four of her matches against Rybakina this season and looked in control of the contest after converting the opening break to win the first set. But Rybakina responded well, opening up her big-hitting game, and won 12 of the final 13 games to seal a remarkable 3-6 6-1 6-0 win against the World No 2.
Rybakina will qualify for the semi-finals for the first time if Amanda Anisimova beats Madison Keys in the second singles match of the day in the Serena Williams Group. Keys was rusty in her opening defeat to Swiatek, playing in her first match since the US Open, while Anisimova was beaten by Rybakina in less than an hour. Keys would be out if Anisimova wins the all-American contest.
Follow live scores and updates from the WTA Finals, below:
Amanda Anisimova 4-6 2-3 Madison Keys*
That’s more like it from Anisimova. She moves in off the serve to put away a volley.
*Amanda Anisimova 4-6 1-3 Madison Keys
Anisimova was able to get through a service game but she is not able to find her returns and a backhand sails well long of the baseline. Anisimova grimaces at how far out it landed.
*Amanda Anisimova 4-6 0-2 Madison Keys
Keys gets through a bit of wobble on her serve to hold - Anisimova found the net on the backhand return, having whacked the bottom of her foot in frustration after an earlier miss.
BREAK! Amanda Anisimova 4-6 0-1 Madison Keys*
Anisimova lets out a shriek at her latest error, which is followed by another forehand miss to bring up two break points for Keys in the first game of the second set.
Anisimova slumps as the backhand finds the net. This is now quite hard to watch.
FIRST SET! *Amanda Anisimova 4-6 Madison Keys
Anisimova puts her backhand return into the net and looks a shadow of the player that reached the US Open final two months ago.
Keys managed to reset well after her own tough start to the match. She closes out the set with an ace, having struggled on serve earlier in the match.
BREAK! Amanda Anisimova 4-5 Madison Keys*
Anisimova sighs as she puts two backhands into the net in a row. A further error brings a golden opportunity for Keys and break point.
Anisimova nets again and Keys breaks to lead, and will have the chance to serve for the set. That might have been Anisimova’s poorest game of the match so far.
*Amanda Anisimova 4-4 Madison Keys
The serves have settled but the returns are now struggling to find their mark. Just like in the last game, Anisimova misses a couple in succession and Keys makes it 4-4.
Amanda Anisimova 4-3 Madison Keys*
Keys can’t get her return in play and Anisimova gets a fairly straight-forward hold to love.
*Amanda Anisimova 3-3 Madison Keys
Keys holds for the first time too with the ace out wide. It’s been a scrappy start with neither player finding much of a rhythm.
Amanda Anisimova 3-2 Madison Keys*
That should settle Anisimova’s nerves. She finds an excellent wide serve to move 40-0 up and although it’s followed by a double fault, she gets the first hold of serve as Keys nets on the backhand return.
