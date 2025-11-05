Iga Swiatek will play Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Finals ( Getty Images for WTA )

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova meet again with qualification at the WTA Finals on the line, with the winner joining group winner Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals in Riyadh.

Swiatek destroyed Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the Wimbledon final in July but the American earned revenge at the US Open just a few weeks later as she reached her second consecutive grand slam final.

Anisimova battled from a set down, amid struggles with her game, to beat Madison Keys on Monday, after Swiatek suffered a collapse against Rybakina, losing 12 of the final 13 games in 4-6 6-1 6-0 defeat.

Rybakina is already through after wins against Swiatek and Anisimova, while Keys has withdrawn due to illness and after two defeats - with Ekaterina Alexandrova replacing her as back-up in the dead rubber.

It’s all to play for in the second match between Swiatek and Anisimova, with the victor progressing to the semi-finals where they will face the winner of the other round-robin group.