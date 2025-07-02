The real reason why players are only permitted to wear white at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros men’s final on 8 June 2025, in what is already seen as a classic match, there was some comment on the sartorial choices of the two players.

They both wore Nike tops. Alcaraz’s was collarless, with horizontal blue bordered green and black stripes, and black shorts.

Meanwhile Sinner wore a green polo-style shirt with collar, blue shorts and a blue Nike cap. Sinner’s shirt bore more than a passing resemblance to an Irish rugby union top, and was seen by some as somewhat incongruous on a tennis court.

In the women’s final on 7 June, meanwhile, Coco Gauff brilliantly defeated Aryna Sabalenka, the number one seed.

Gauff wore a custom New Balance kit with a dark blue marbled effect, finished off with a stylish grey leather jacket worn to and from the court. Sabalenka wore a colourful Nike tennis dress.

Technology, design and fashion all play a role in a player’s choice of tennis kit, as does their commercial potential – Sabalenka’s exact dress can be bought from the Nike website.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz, right, holds the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy at the French Open as he speaks with runner-up Jannik Sinner ( Getty Images )

But things are different at the Wimbledon championships, where “almost entirely white” kit is still a requirement.

Founded in 1877, making it the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, at Wimbledon, any colour must be limited to a 10mm strip.

White clothing was enforced at Wimbledon from the 19th century, in part because it covered up unwelcome signs of sweat. White clothing was also seen as cooler in the summer heat.

But as time went on it became tied in with a sense of history and tradition, and the uniqueness of the Wimbledon tournament. Though there have been some occasional notable revisions.

open image in gallery Coco Gauff, left, and Dayana Yastremska at Wimbledon 2025 ( PA Wire )

Many women in the tennis community, including Billie Jean King, Judy Murray and Heather Watson, have argued that women players find white undershorts problematic when they are menstruating.

As a result, the All England Club revised the rules in 2023 to allow dark undershorts, “provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt”.

There had been earlier controversies over clothing at Wimbledon, sometimes over propriety, as in 1949, when Gertrude Moran challenged dress codes with “visible undergarments”.

More recently in 2017 Venus Williams was asked to change during a rain break in a match because of visible fuchsia bra straps. The following year, Roger Federer, chasing his eighth Wimbledon title, was asked to change his orange-soled Nike shoes. They all acquiesced.

open image in gallery Venus Williams was asked to change because the bright pink straps of her bra were visible

This history of all-white kits

All-white clothing is also linked to cricket, which shares elements of class and tradition with tennis. Playing in the summer sun meant cricket “whites” were a sensible option.

However, coloured caps of a player’s county or nation were allowed by the cricket authorities, and cricket jumpers for the not so sunny days typically had the colours of the team on the v neck.

By 2020 the international Cricket Council (ICC) allowed larger sponsorship on shirts. The move to limited overs games played under floodlights saw the introduction of coloured kit, sometimes displaying a garishness that surpassed football shirts.

However Test matches and longer-form cricket like the four-day county championship matches are still played in cricket whites. And white shirts and kit have played a role in other sports, including football.

open image in gallery All-white kit is also ubiquitous in cricket ( AFP via Getty Images )

If white shirts suggest respectability and style, somewhat ironically, the powerful white-clad Leeds side of the mid 1960s-70s, managed by Don Revie, earned the sobriquet “dirty Leeds” for their feisty approach to the dark arts of football.

History and tradition matter as much in football as any sport, and fans of a certain age at other clubs, still refer to the Yorkshire club by this moniker.

But that’s enough football, as we’re firmly in Wimbledon season. So break out the Pimm’s, scones and jam, and let’s enjoy the tennis. Thankfully for the traditionalists among us there will be no marbled, green or blue kit on the centre court.

Roger Fagge is an Associate Professor in the Department of History, University of Warwick

This article was originally published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article