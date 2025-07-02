Which British tennis players are still playing at Wimbledon?
Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper lead the charge, while Oliver Tarvet faces a tough test against Carlos Alcaraz
As is always the case when Wimbledon rolls around, British fans have their eyes on the home favourites bidding for glory in London.
Andy Murray ended a 77-year wait for a home champion at the grass-court grand slam in 2013, before replicating his triumph in 2016, but there have been no British winners in the singles draw since – on either the men’s or women’s side.
Still, day one saw a record seven Britons advance this year, but how are the home crop faring now?
Emma Raducanu managed a spirited run in SW19 in 2021 before winning the US Open later that year, and she leads the charge in the women’s draw this year. She won in round one, albeit at the expense of another Briton, in Swansea’s Mingge Xu, and continues her title bid against a fellow major winner: Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023 no less, but whom Raducanu ousted in 2021.
Elsewhere on the women’s side, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Francesca Jones fell at the first hurdle, but Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal advanced – beating ninth seed Paula Badosa and 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko respectively.
Next up for Boulter is Solana Sierra, while Kartal plays Viktoriya Tomova.
However, other beaten Britons in the women’s first round were Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic, part of a crop of talented British teenagers who were awarded main-draw wildcards to Wimbledon for the first time.
On the men’s side, title hopeful Jack Draper dismissed Sebastian Baez in straight sets, with the Argentine retiring when two sets down, to set up a second-round match with major winner and former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Oliver Tarvet overcame Leandro Riedi but now faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who triumphed at the All England Club in 2023 as well.
In an all-British tie, Dan Evans progressed at the expense of Jay Clarke, while Cam Norrie battled past Roberto Bautista Agut in round one and now takes on 12th seed Francis Tiafoe in what could be a thrilling tie.
Jack Pinnington Jones, 22, stunned Tomas Martin Etcheverry, while Arthur Fery upset 20th seed Alexei Popyrin, with Luciano Darderi awaiting in round two, and Billy Harris is also in the second round after beating Dusan Lajovic in an impressive straight-sets victory.
However, Johannus Monday could not get past the first round, losing to 13th seed Tommy Paul in straight sets, and George Loffhagen also fell, as did 2023 boys’ singles champion Henry Searle. All three were awarded main-draw wildcards to SW19.
Still playing
Men’s draw
Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Oliver Tarvet, Arthur Fery, Billy Harris, Jack Pinnington Jones
Women’s draw
Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal
Eliminated
Men’s draw
Jay Clarke, Johannus Monday, George Loffhagen, Henry Searle
Women’s draw
Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Jody Burrage, Mingge Xu, Francesca Jones, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments