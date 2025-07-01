Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Wimbledon 2025 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?

The total prize money pool increased for this year’s Championships at the All England Club in SW19

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 01 July 2025 01:18 EDT
Comments
John McEnroe tips Jack Draper for 'multiple' Grand Slam wins

The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon this year will take home £3million, as the tournament announced a record prize pot for players.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive men’s singles crown at SW19, while Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion in the women’s singles.

Both received £2.7m for winning in 2024, but the singles champions in 2025 will receive a £300,000 increase.

The total prize pot has increased from £50m to £53.5m, a 7 per cent jump, while first round losers will receive £66,000 – a 10 per cent increase from last year.

See below for round-by-round prize money figures for Wimbledon 2025

Men’s and women’s singles

First round - £66,000

Second round - £99,000

Third round - £152,000

Fourth round - £240,000

Quarter-finals - £400,000

Semi-finals - £775,000

Runner-up - £1.52m

Winner - £3m

Overall increase from 2024: 8.2%

Jack Draper is eyeing a strong run at Wimbledon this year
Jack Draper is eyeing a strong run at Wimbledon this year (Getty)

Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)

First round - £16,500

Second round - £26,000

Third round - £43,750

Quarter-finals - £87,500

Semi-finals - £174,000

Runners-up - £345,000

Winners - £680,000

Overall increase from 2024: 4.4%

Mixed doubles (per pair)

First round - £4,500

Second round - £9,000

Quarter-finals - £17,500

Semi-finals - £34,000

Runners-up - £68,000

Winners - £135,000

Overall increase from 2024: 4.3%

Men’s and women’s wheelchair singles

First round - £10,750

Quarter-finals - £16,250

Semi-finals - £24,000

Runner-up - £36,000

Winner - £68,000

Overall increase from 2024: 5.6%

Quad wheelchair singles

Quarter-finals - £16,250

Semi-finals - £24,000

Runner-up - £36,000

Winner - £68,000

Overall increase from 2024: 4.8%

Men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Quarter-finals - £5,500

Semi-finals - £9,000

Runners-up - £15,000

Winners - £30,000

Overall increase from 2024: 6.3%

Quad wheelchair doubles (per pair)

Semi-finals - £9,000

Runners-up - £15,000

Winners - £30,000

Overall increase from 2024: 6.8%

Aryna Sabalenka is the No 1 seed in the women’s singles at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka is the No 1 seed in the women’s singles at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

