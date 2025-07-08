Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day nine schedule including Carlos Alcaraz, Cam Norrie and Aryna Sabalenka
Alcaraz continues his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, but Cameron Norrie stands in his way
The second Tuesday at Wimbledon brings the arrival of the quarter-finals, where back-to-back champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on home hopeful Cam Norrie.
After Alcaraz saw off a spirited Andrey Rublev on Sunday, fighting from a set down to win in four, the 2023 and 2024 champion set up a mouthwatering showdown.
It will be a clash with Britain’s Norrie – the last home player standing – who overcame Nicolas Jarry in five nail-biting sets on Sunday. Norrie in fact had a two-set lead before Jarry fought back, but the Briton eventually downed the big-serving Chilean to reach his second Wimbledon quarter-final.
Also on Tuesday, women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka aims to build on wins over Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens, as she plays Laura Siegemund on Centre Court.
Here is the order of play for day nine at Wimbledon:
Day nine order of play - Tuesday 8 July
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Laura Siegemund (GER)
Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
No. 1 Court - 1.00pm
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Karen Khachanov [17]
Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
