Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day four schedule with Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper in action
British No 1 Draper plays Marin Cilic on Court 1 while his Davis Cup teammate Dan Evans faces Novak Djokovic on Centre Court
The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are in fully swing at the All England Club, where there have already been a number of eye-catching storylines in the opening days.
The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Qinwen Xheng, which could present opportunities for British players Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal.
In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.
Here is the order of play for day four at Wimbledon, with only Centre Court and Court 1 announced so far:
Day four – order of play, Thursday 3 July
Centre Court
D. Evans (GBR) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 6
I. Swiatek (POL) 8 v C. McNally (USA)
J. Sinner (ITA) 1 v A. Vukic (AUS)
No 1 Court
M. Andreeva 7 v L. Bronzetti (ITA)
M. Sakkari (GRE) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 11
J. Draper (GBR) 4 v M. Cilic (CRO)
Full schedule to be confirmed.
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
