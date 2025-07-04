Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day six schedule with Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships at Wimbledon is here with Saturday seeing the third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles conclude at the All England Club.

Two of the biggest contenders for the men’s title will be appearing on Centre Court as Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner return to the grass. Fresh off a demolition of British hope Dan Evans, Djokovic is the headline act on Centre – taking on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in prime-time on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, top seed Sinner will be first up against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, having almost gone under the radar with easy straight-set wins over Luca Nardi and Aleksandar Vukic so far.

In the women’s draw, which has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Xheng and Madison Keys, things appear to be opening up for Iga Swiatek. Perhaps the clay-court queen is enjoying the slower conditions on the SW19 grass this year as she navigates her way through the draw and she’ll have another test against Danielle Collins of the USA on Saturday afternoon.

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva is also in action, while last year’s surprise champion Barbora Krejcikova faces a huge test in her title defence with 10th seed Emma Navarro her opponent in the middle match on No 1 Court.

Here is the order of play for day six at Wimbledon:

Day six order of play - Saturday 5 July

(all courts 11am BST start unless stated)

Centre Court - 1.30pm

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Danielle Collins (USA)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

No 1 Court - 1pm

Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]

Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

No 2 Court

Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [11]

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs August Holmgren (DEN)

No 3 Court

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Court 12

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]

Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Court 14

Doubles TBA

Brandon Nakashima (USA) [29] vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Court 16

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Court 18

Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Marin Cilic (CRO) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

