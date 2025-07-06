Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day seven schedule with Sonay Kartal, Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz in action
Carlos Alcaraz is back on Centre Court, while British hopes rest on Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie on day seven
The end of the first week at Wimbledon sees defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz back on Centre Court.
While British hopes are dwindling, Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie provide optimism on Sunday for home interest to last into the second week.
Norrie, benefitting from many seeds crashing out early, takes on the hard-hitting Chilean Nicolas Jarry on his preferred No 1 Court after another superb win over Mattia Bellucci on Friday, while Kartal opens up Centre against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after her fine win over Diane Parry.
Alcaraz has been sluggish at times during the first week, but Andrey Rublev offers a stiff examination here, with a softer draw offering up the winner of Jarry v Norrie and then, perhaps, Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. Here is the order of play for day seven at Wimbledon:
Day seven order of play - Sunday 6 July
(all courts 11am BST start unless stated)
Centre Court - 1.30pm
Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [24]
Andrey Rublev [14] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
No.1 Court - 1:00pm
Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)
Linda Noskova (CZE) [30] vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]
No.2 Court - 11:00am
Karen Khachanov [17] v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)
Solana Sierra (ARG) v Laura Siegemund (GER)
Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Luisa Stefani (BRA) v Andres Molteni (ARG) / Asia Muhammad (USA)
No. 3 Court - 11:00am
Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] v Petr Nouza (CZE) / Patrik Rikl (CZE)
Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [1] v Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Liudmila Samsonova [15]
David Stevenson (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR) v Mate Pavic (CRO) / Timea Babos (HUN) [8]
COURT 12 - 11:00AM
Thea Frodin (USA) v Mimi Xu (GBR)
Hugo Nys (MON) / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) [10] v Adam Pavlasek (CZE) / Jan Zielinski (POL)
Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Alexandra Panova v Neal Skupski (GBR) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA)
Sem Verbeek (NED) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / Tereza Mihalikova (SVK)
COURT 18 - 11:00AM
Jack Kennedy (USA) [8] v Oliver Bonding (GBR)
Andrea Vavassori (ITA) / Sara Errani (ITA) [3] v Jackson Withrow (USA) / Irina Khromacheva
Joshua Paris (GBR) / Eden Silva (GBR) v Robert Galloway (USA) / Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)
Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Xinyu Jiang (CHN) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [2]
COURT 4 - 11:00AM
Jana Kovackova (CZE) [9] v Allegra Korpanec Davies (GBR)
Matisse Farzam (USA) v Mark Ceban (GBR)
Andres Santamarta Roig (ESP) [1] v Conor Brady (GBR)
COURT 5 - 11:00AM
Lea Nilsson (SWE) v Hephzibah Oluwadare (GBR)
William Moxon (GBR) v Dominick Mosejczuk (USA)
Benjamin Gusic - Wan (GBR) v Pierluigi Basile (ITA)
COURT 6 - 11:00AM
Julieta Pareja (USA) [6] v Maia Ilinca Burcescu (ROU)
Luna Vujovic (SRB) [8] v Daniella Britton (GBR)
Nadia Lagaev (CAN) v Alena Kovackova (CZE) [12]
COURT 7 - 11:00AM
Jack Satterfield (USA) v Ivan Ivanov (BUL) [6]
Gavin Goode (USA) v Ludvig Fredrik Hede (SWE)
Nikita Bilozertsev (UKR) v Amir Omarkhanov (KAZ) [16]
Reina Goto (JPN) v Julia Stusek (GER) [10]
COURT 8 - 11:00AM
Megan Knight (GBR) v Eugenia Zozaya Menendez (ESP)
Brooke Black (GBR) v Kanon Sawashiro (JPN)
Leena Friedman (USA) v Ruby Cooling (GBR)
COURT 9 - 11:00AM
Savva Rybkin v Cruz Hewitt (AUS)
Timofei Derepasko [15] v Kuan-Shou Chen (TPE)
Alejandro Arcila (COL) v Alexander Vasilev (BUL) [12]
COURT 10 - 11:00AM
Rositsa Dencheva (BUL) [16] v Victoria Luiza Barros (BRA)
Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva (BRA) tied Maya Iyengar (USA) To Finish 5-7 7-6(1)
Victoria Pohle (GER) v Teodora Kostovic (SRB) [5]
Sonja Zhenikhova (GER) v Ksenia Efremova (FRA)
COURT 11 - 11:00AM
Niels McDonald (GER) [5] v Kerem Yilmaz (TUR)
Jamie Mackenzie (GER) v Jacopo Vasami (ITA) [2]
Mees Rottgering (NED) [3] v Haydar Cem Gokpinar (TUR)
COURT 14 - 11:00AM
Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [3] v Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED)
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) / Anna Kalinskaya v Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider [5]
Zangar Nurlanuly (KAZ) v Noah Johnston (USA)
COURT 15 - 11:00AM
Yoana Konstantinova (BUL) v Aspen Schuman (USA)
Linus Lagerbohm (FIN) v Jagger Leach (USA) [4]
Deniz Dilek (TUR) v Yuhan Wang (CHN)
COURT 16 - 11:00AM
Gabriele Crivellaro (ITA) v Benjamin Willwerth (USA) [7]
Connor Doig (RSA) v Luis Guto Miguel (BRA)
Ronit Karki (USA) v Flynn Thomas (SUI)
Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v Yihan Qu (CHN)
COURT 17 - 11:00AM
Alexander Erler (AUT) / Constantin Frantzen (GER) v Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Melo (BRA)
Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [4] v Ekaterina Alexandrova / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [14]
Elizara Yaneva (BUL) v Beatrise Zeltina (LAT)
Jan Zielinski (POL) / Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) v Evan King (USA) / Taylor Townsend (USA) [4]
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
