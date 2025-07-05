Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day seven schedule with Sonay Kartal, Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz in action
Carlos Alcaraz is back on Centre Court, while British hopes rest on Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie on day seven
The end of the first week at Wimbledon sees defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz back on Centre Court.
While British hopes are dwindling, Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie provide optimism on Sunday for home interest to last into the second week.
Norrie, benefitting from many seeds crashing out early, takes on the hard-hitting Chilean Nicolas Jarry on his preferred No 1 Court after another superb win over Mattia Bellucci on Friday, while Kartal opens up Centre against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after her fine win over Diane Parry.
Alcaraz has been sluggish at times during the first week, but Andrey Rublev offers a stiff examination here, with a softer draw offering up the winner of Jarry v Norrie and then, perhaps, Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. Here is the order of play for day seven at Wimbledon:
Day seven order of play - Sunday 6 July
(all courts 11am BST start unless stated)
Centre Court - 1.30pm
1 Sonay Kartal (GBR) 55 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 59
2 Aryna Sabalenka [1] 1 vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] 9
3 Andrey Rublev [14] 113 vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2] 128
No.1 Court - 1:00pm
1 Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] 65 vs Jordan Thompson (AUS) 78
2 Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 98 vs Cameron Norrie (GBR) 109
3 Linda Noskova (CZE) [30] 40 vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] 48
No.2 Court - 11:00am
1 Karen Khachanov [17] 88 vs Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 90
Not before 12:30pm
2 Solana Sierra (ARG) 19 vs Laura Siegemund (GER) 28
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
