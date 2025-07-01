Third seed Jessica Pegula becomes biggest first-round casualty at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number three Jessica Pegula struggled to explain her shock Wimbledon exit as she praised the “insane” performance of opponent Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Last year’s US Open runner-up crashed out following a 6-2 6-3 defeat to the Italian world number 116 in just 58 minutes.

Seeded third, Pegula became the highest-profile casualty of the women’s draw so far as Cocciaretto celebrated the greatest win of her career.

Asked what went wrong, the 31-year-old American, who lost in the first round of a grand slam for the first time since the 2020 French Open, replied: “I don’t know. She played absolutely incredible tennis.

“Do I think I played the best match ever? No. But I definitely don’t think I was playing bad.

“It’s really a bummer to lose. I haven’t lost first round of a slam in a very long time, so that sucks.

“I’m upset that I wasn’t able to turn anything around. But at the same time, I do feel like she played kind of insane. Hats off to her. Kudos to her for playing at a high level that I couldn’t match it today.”

Cocciaretto, who had only once before defeated a top-10 player, spectacularly turned the tables on Pegula, having suffered a 6-4 6-0 round-three loss to her in SW19 in 2023.

Barbora Krejcikova avoided being added to the short list of reigning champions to suffer first-round eliminations by battling back to beat Eastbourne Open runner-up Alexandra Eala in three sets.

The 29-year-old Czech was in danger of joining compatriot Marketa Vondrousova and 22-time grand slam winner Steffi Graf in the history books.

But, having come into the championship nursing a thigh issue after struggling for form and fitness all year, she dug in to progress 3-6 6-2 6-1 against 20-year-old Filipino Eala on Centre Court.

“Six months ago, I was in a lot of pain with my back and I didn’t really know how my career is going to go,” Krejcikova said in her on-court interview.

“I’m super happy and super excited that I can be here and that I can play on such a great court.”

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova bid farewell to Wimbledon following a 6-3 6-1 loss to 10th seed Emma Navarro.

The 35-year-old wild card, who returned to the tour in February following the birth of son Petr last summer, intends to retire after this year’s US Open.

Kvitova was a surprise winner of a maiden grand slam title at the All England Club in 2011 thanks to victory over Maria Sharapova before beating Eugenie Bouchard in the 2014 final.

Speaking on court, she said: “Thank you for the atmosphere, it was wonderful to play on this beautiful court. Congrats Emma. I wish we could have played for a bit longer. I never dreamed of winning Wimbledon and I did it twice so this is something very special.

“I will miss Wimbledon, I will miss tennis, I will miss you fans but I am ready for the next chapter of life as well. I can’t wait to be back as a member.”

Five-time major winner Iga Swiatek overcame Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1, while 18-year-old seventh seed Mirra Andreeva beat Mayar Sherif 6-3 6-3.

Fifth seed Zheng Qinwen was knocked out by Czech world number 81 Katerina Siniakova.

The Olympic champion lost 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Queen’s champion Tatjana Maria, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, also made an early exit as she lost in three sets to American Katie Volynets.

Canadian lucky loser Victoria Mboko, 18, marked her Wimbledon debut by upsetting 25th seed Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-2, while 15th seed Karolina Muchova – a former French Open finalist – lost 7-5 6-2 to China’s Xinyu Wang.

Former champion Elena Rybakina eased through 6-2 6-1 against Armenian Elina Avanesyan after being moved out to Court 14.

Eastbourne winner Maya Joint, who saved four championship points to clinch that title ahead of Eala, was defeated 6-3 6-2 by Russian 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova.