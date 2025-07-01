What time are the Wimbledon finals in 2025 and why have they changed?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Along with no line judges at Wimbledon this year, the Championships have brought in another major change: altering the schedule for finals weekend.

Traditionally, the final Saturday and Sunday has seen the women’s singles final and men’s singles final respectively open play on Centre Court, with a start time of 2pm BST.

However, this year, Saturday’s order of play on Centre Court will start at 1pm with the men’s doubles final taking place before the women’s singles final at 4pm, rather than afterwards.

Similarly, Sunday will start with the women’s doubles final at 1pm before the men’s final at 4pm.

Why has the schedule for finals weekend been changed?

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton says the move caters towards attracting the “largest possible worldwide audience” – with the singles final now starting at 11am (EST) in New York.

“We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved,” Bolton said.

The move has also been designed with players in mind, Bolton added.

“The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day’s play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”

In the past the show courts have emptied out after the men’s and women’s singles finals, leaving sparse audiences in place for the men’s and women’s doubles.