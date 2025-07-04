Cameron Norrie thrives as Britain’s last man standing thanks to key Wimbledon change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s last man standing at Wimbledon is not the player you expect. Forgotten in the build-up to the Championships, Cameron Norrie is back and, with renewed vigour and hope, the British No 3 stormed into the fourth round with a straight-sets win (7-6, 6-4, 6-2) over Mattia Bellucci on a blazing Friday afternoon.

As Great Britain eagerly prepared to anoint the new king of SW19, or at least a major contender with a light-hearted debate over renaming “Henman Hill,” finding a powerful lefty on the verge of the second week of Wimbledon would not have surprised many.

Yet it is not Jack Draper in 2025, whose desperately disappointing second-round defeat to the crafty Croatian Marin Cilic exposed the value of experience and composure on the live surface. Seeded four, Draper buckled under expectations and, in fairness, some fabulous tennis from a former Wimbledon finalist rolling back the years.

Instead, Norrie, remarkably just three years removed from snatching a one-set lead over a prime Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals here, only to wilt in four sets, grew in strength as he cantered into the last 16.

That composure, released from the pressure of being the British No 1, proved decisive. Eventually. That’s after stumbling out of the blocks to lose the first four points on service, gifting the flamboyant Italian an early break, before dropping the next three points when he served again.

Norrie eventually settled and grew into the game. “I was hitting the ball really well,” said the world No 61. “But I started too confidently, going for it too much. But I then stole that first set, so it was even better for me, to have a few chances and then play a great tiebreak.

“He was a bit up and down with his tennis. And II tried to stay as solid as I could, ride the waves. It was another battle, so I’m happy to go through, it was such a good match.”

open image in gallery Cameron Norrie overcame a slow start to progress in straight sets ( PA Wire )

The foundation of the win came from collecting several gritty games through long, gruelling rallies. First, Norrie would tame Bellucci’s serve, which was often crushed at speeds as high as 140mph. The Italian won 82 percent of his first-serve points after 10 games, compared to Norrie’s 52 percent win rate. But that number was completely reversed by the conclusion of the match, with the Briton edging his rival in that department: 65-62.

Norrie entered the Championships under the radar and was, perhaps, a little subdued after a couple of dispiriting results in his warm-up events.

Upset in the first round at Queen's by the dangerous Jakub Mensik, he was then dispatched once more in his first match at Eastbourne, this time by compatriot Billy Harris.

With expectations largely removed, Norrie has thrived as the underdog; first against Roberto Bautista Agut and then upsetting No 12 seed Frances Tiafoe.

open image in gallery Cameron Norrie is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon for a second time ( PA Wire )

But he faced a different proposition here, tasked with the burden of expectation once more.

A beatable opponent and a wonderful opportunity ahead with Nicolas Jarry or Joao Fonseca awaiting for a place in the quarter-finals.

But unlike Draper, who crumbled overnight, Norrie held his nerve. Especially in that tiebreak, which swung on the home favourite’s gutsy backhand, driven across the court to force Bellucci into an error. Both men then exchanged countless backhands at 5-5 before a patient Norrie dispatched a backhand. Bellucci had produced fireworks sporadically throughout the first set, but a lack of control proved costly as he sent the ball into orbit with a rocketed forehand off the frame of his racket.

open image in gallery Norrie is in just his fifth fourth round at a grand slam ( Getty Images )

Norrie roared with an outpouring of emotion and composed himself from that moment on. An early break saw Norrie then cruise to a 5-3 lead, only for Bellucci to sense an opening with the two-set cushion in touching distance.

But, urged on by the crowd, he turned to that trusted backhand once more. A precious winner carved out a second set point and that was duly grasped with an ace.

The third set continued with the same rhythm, too, as Norrie patiently waited for his chance and pressed Bellucci to hit the lines. Eventually, he cracked, justifying Norrie’s tactics, despite the Briton hitting nine fewer winners than the Italian (33).

Relishing a run as an underdog and released from any added pressure, Norrie is a threat once again to reach just his second grand slam quarter-final.

“Every single moment, you got loud and changed the momentum,” Norrie proclaimed with a smile as the crowd sang his name. “I’ve got to thank you guys for that, it was a big factor in the match.”