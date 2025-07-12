Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 14 schedule as Sinner and Alcaraz star in men’s final
Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off for the second major in succession
Wimbledon 2025 is nearing its close, with a blockbuster final day of action to bring an end to the tournament and crown its men’s singles champion.
Top seed and three-time grand slam champion Jannik Sinner faces off against rival Carlos Alcaraz, with the Spaniard bidding for an elusive ‘double double’ - winning the ‘Channel Slam’ of French Open and Wimbledon twice in succession - and to seal three straight titles in SW19.
Sinner, meanwhile, is aiming to bounce back from the heartbreak of losing the Roland-Garros showpiece against Alcaraz when he held match points in the fourth set.
Elsewhere on day 14, reigning wheelchair singles champion Alfie Hewett bids to defend his title against Japanese teenage sensation and world No 1 Tokito Oda; the pair have split the last 10 majors between them and have one apiece from the season so far. And Su-Wei Hsieh and Jelena Ostapenko face Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens for the women’s doubles title.
Here is the order of play for day 14 at Wimbledon:
Day 14 order of play - Sunday 13 July
Centre Court - 13:00 start
Ladies' Doubles Final
Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [4] vs Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens (BEL) [8]
STARTS AT 16:00
Gentlemen's Singles Final
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Gentlemen's Wheelchair Singles Final
Tokito Oda (JPN) [1] vs Alfie Hewett (GBR) [2]
Boys' Singles Final
Ivan Ivanov (BUL) [6] vs Ronit Karki (USA) (BS)
Ladies' Invitation Doubles Final
Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) / Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Cara Black (ZIM) / Martina Hingis (SUI) (SL)
No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Quad Wheelchair Singles Final
Niels Vink (NED) [1] vs Sam Schroder (NED) [2]
Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final
Angelica Bernal (COL) / Ksenia Chasteau (FRA) vs Xiaohui Li (CHN) / Ziying Wang (CHN) [2]
COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Boys' 14 & Under Singles Final
Rafael Pagonis (GRE) vs Moritz Freitag (AUT) (BU)
Girls' 14 & Under Singles Final
Sofiia Bielinska (UKR) vs Sakino Miyazawa (JPN) (GU)
Girls' Doubles Final
Thea Frodin (USA) / Julieta Pareja (USA) [5] vs Kristina Penickova (USA) / Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) [8] (GD)
COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles Final
Bob Bryan (USA) / Mike Bryan (USA) vs Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) / Mark Philippoussis (AUS) (SD)
Mixed Invitation Doubles Final
Thomas Johansson (SWE) / Katie O'Brien (GBR) vs Sebastien Grosjean (FRA) / Iva Majoli (CRO) (IX)
Court 4 - 11:00 START
Novak Palombo (AUS) vs Myles Kiely (GBR) (BP)
Yerin Lim (KOR) vs Grace Watson (GBR) (GP)
Flavia Cherobim Souza (BRA) vs Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar (IND) (GP)
Court 8 - 11:00 START
Tristan Ascenzo (USA) vs Yu Ting Wu (CHN) (BP)
Ignacio Mejias (VEN) vs Junseo Jang (KOR) (BP)
Emery Combs (USA) vs Caroline Shao (USA) (GP)
How to watch Wimbledon on TV
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
