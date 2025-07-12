Wimbledon 2025 women’s final live: Swiatek vs Anisimova updates after Sinner overcomes injured Djokovic to book Alcaraz rematch
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are both in their first Wimbledon final, but who will leave with their first title at the grass-court grand slam?
The Wimbledon women’s singles final has arrived, with Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing glory and hoping to avoid sporting heartbreak.
Each player is in her first final in SW19, though Swiatek is already a five-time grand-slam champion, with four French Open titles to her name and one US Open triumph. The 24-year-old Pole is also a former world No 1, and she is the betting favourite here, having exhibited great progress this summer on a surface on which she once struggled – as shown in her semi-final demolition of Belinda Bencic.
Yet grass is still not Swiatek’s favoured surface, and the quicker play could suit the powerful Anisimova, the 23-year-old American who outlasted world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a brutal, enthralling semi-final. Still, Anisimova, seeded 13th, is in her first grand-slam final here, and her lack of experience could hinder her.
Today’s showpiece match follows Friday’s men’s semi-finals, in which Carlos Alcaraz saw off Taylor Fritz before Jannik Sinner thrashed an injured Novak Djokovic. Those results set up tomorrow’s final, a rematch of last month’s modern classic in the French Open final, where Alcaraz fought from two sets down to beat the world No 1.
Sinner overcomes injured Djokovic to book Alcaraz rematch in men's singles final
Strap yourselves in, folks. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have endured their fair share of frights over the past 12 days at the All England Club, but the two leading stars in men’s tennis are not to be denied. They have, we have, a thrilling rematch ahead of us on Sunday afternoon, five weeks on from their Roland Garros epic. And with the greatest of respect to Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion no less, this is the final Wimbledon will have wanted too.
On Friday, both Alcaraz and Sinner emerged victorious in their semi-finals but it was Sinner – the world No 1, chasing a first Wimbledon title – who made the most emphatic statement. Taking on Djokovic, eyeing a seventh consecutive final here, Sinner walked onto Centre Court and played lights-out tennis. It was the closest thing to flawless we’ve seen all year.
In less than two hours, Djokovic – albeit a Djokovic hampered by injury – was swatted aside like a rookie on the south-west London stage he has made his own, the scoreline a devastating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. Demolition job complete.
Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 13 schedule as Anisimova and Swiatek star in women’s final
Day 13 order of play - Saturday 12 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Gentlemen's Doubles Final - Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [5]
Women’s singles final - 16:00 start
Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13] vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [8]
Novak Djokovic reveals prospects of playing at Wimbledon again after injury scuppers hopes against Jannik Sinner
A downbeat Novak Djokovic insists he hopes to be back at Wimbledon next year despite a crushing semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner on Friday.
Seven-time winner Djokovic, 38, was eyeing a seventh consecutive final at the All England Club but was hampered by injury against world No 1 Sinner.
The Italian set up a tantalising rematch with Carlos Alcaraz - after their French Open epic last month - with a convincing straight-sets victory.
Djokovic admitted pre-tournament he was unsure whether 2025 would represent a “last dance” in SW19 but insisted he does not want the loss to Sinner to be his final act on Centre Court
“I would be sad,” Djokovic said, when asked if this was going to be his last match at Wimbledon.
‘Wimbledon is the pinnacle of the year’: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid target yet more success in SW19
While plenty of attention was on the likes of Jack Draper for glory at Wimbledon this year, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are undoubtedly Britain’s best hopes of grand slam success.
Between them, the pair hold 12 major wheelchair singles titles, and their doubles partnership is even more impressive: Reid holds the outright record for wheelchair doubles slams at 27 – and 23 of those have come with Hewett. With another final scheduled for this weekend, they have the chance to further add to their glittering legacy.
The tour’s highest-ranked doubles team kicked off the year with the Australian Open title and backed that up last month by lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, their sixth straight French Open crown and eighth consecutive grand slam victory. The pair first competed together in 2016 and are among the longest-serving teams on the tour, but are still finding ways to innovate and keep their opponents guessing, Hewett tells The Independent ahead of Wimbledon.
The key battle in this Wimbledon final as Amanda Anisimova’s comeback story threatens Iga Swiatek’s shot at history
It’s safe to say nobody predicted this line-up for the 2025 Wimbledon final: Iga Swiatek is the queen of clay, a four-time champion of Roland Garros who had never got to grips with grass, until now; Amanda Anisimova is the American prodigy who took a break from the sport aged only 21 to protect her mental health. She rediscovered her game and two years later finds herself in her first grand-slam final. For the eighth year in a row, there will be a new women’s champion.
They even surprised themselves. “I’m not going to say I wouldn't believe because I kind of believe and I know in tennis a lot can happen," Swiatek said. "But I guess I would have thought I would need to do a lot to be in this place and learn a lot."
After beating the No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, Anisimova said: “To be honest, if you told me I'd be in the final at Wimbledon, I would not believe you. At least not this soon.”
Anisimova carried huge expectation as a teenage star in the US, and at the same time had to cope with the death of her father, who coached her, while she was only 17. The American cited burnout as the reason behind her eight-month hiatus between May 2023 and January 2024, saying the pressure of relentless tournaments had become “unbearable”.
