Feeling the heat - Spectators brave record opening day temperatures during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Day two of Wimbledon 2025 has arrived, as Jack Draper looks to build on the stark success of British players from Monday – though Heather Watson has become an early casualty for the home prospects.

A record seven Britons advanced on Monday, including Emma Raducanu, but Watson was ousted in three sets on Tuesday, as Denmark's Clara Tauson progressed at her expense. There was a more dramatic exit in the women’s draw, however, when third seed Jessica Pegula was dumped out in straight sets by Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the morning.

Players are battling not just each other but also the heat in SW19, as temperatures threaten to reach 35 degrees Celsius in London today, so look for that to potentially affect play.

Among those hoping for safe passage to round two are: Draper, who takes on smooth-moving Sebastian Baez; top men’s seed Jannik Sinner, who plays fellow Italian Luca Nardi; and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, who goes up against Alexandre Muller.

Defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova has overcome an injury scare and will be first out on Centre Court, but there will be plenty of attention on her opponent, with Alexandra Eala proving her high potential in recent months after coming through the Rafa Nadal Academy. Also, French Open winner Coco Gauff takes on Dayana Yastremska.

Follow all of the latest from Wimbledon with The Independent’s live blog below: