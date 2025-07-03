Wimbledon 2025 live: Novak Djokovic faces Dan Evans before Jack Draper continues home charge
Follow live updates and scores from day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club
It’s day four of Wimbledon 2025 and it’s another packed schedule ahead with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner all in action.
Djokovic takes on Britain’s Dan Evans on Centre Court, after Evans’s young British teammate Jack Pinnington Jones was beaten by 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Draper will face Croatian veteran Marin Cilic last on No 1 Court.
Yesterday saw impressive wins by Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal in the second round of the ladies’ draw, although their fellow Briton Katie Boulter bowed out. Raducanu will play the world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a highly anticipated contest on Friday.
On the men’s side, Cameron Norrie knocked out 12th seed Frances Tiafoe to book his spot in the third round, while Carlos Alcaraz saw off the spirited efforts of British qualifier Ollie Tarvet.
Arthur Fery exits as another Brit falls
The latest British player to exit Wimbledon is Arthur Fery, who falls to a 4-6, 3-6, 3-6 loss against Luciano Darderi in round two.
With Djokovic serving for the match against Evans at 5-0, the only British men left may be Jack Draper and Cam Norrie in a few minutes’ time.
On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal are the only home players still flying the flag for Britain.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 5-0 Evans
Some showboating from Djokovic with a shot between the legs with his back to Evans.
And he follows it up with some lovely play at the net to slice in a return before winning the point with a volley.
He then takes it to deuce with another good approach at the net. Aggressive play from the seven-time winner.
And he wraps it up again, with another break.
Serving for the match next time out.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 4-0 Evans
A rare error from Djokovic as he races to the net only to not lift the volley over it.
No matter though, as he crashes in an ace before a cross-court volley and then wraps the game up with another ace.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 3-0 Evans - Djokovic breaks
Evans almost manages to hold at the second time of asking, but he slices against the net to force deuce.
Djokovic returns to the net and look irritated with himself, but he finds enough for deuce again.
Moments later, he takes advantage with a raking cross-court forehand winner, before hitting down the line for the break again.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 2-0 Evans
Eight minutes into set three and Djokovic makes it 2-0 with an ace now.
He hasn’t played badly, so to speak, but he’s been victim of a serving masterclass from Djokovic.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 1-0 Evans
Difficult for Evans now. He opens the third set but Djokovic breaks in the first game, and there’s a long way back now for the Briton.
Next up on No 1 Court: Sakkari vs Rybakina
With Andreeva having advanced on No 1 Court in the women’s draw, it’s over to Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina.
Rybakina is the 11th seed and 2022 champion.
After their clash, Jack Draper will take to No 1 Court for his tie with former US Open champ Marin Cilic.
*Djokovic 6-3, 6-2 Evans - Djokovic wins the second set!
Djokovic takes the sixth game without reply, and he’s now won 11 points in a row.
Evans is serving to stay in the second set now, and he wraps it up, but it feels like only a matter of time...
And that is that, with Djokovic winning the final game unanswered.
One unforced error from Djokovic there, five from Evans, but it’s the serve where the sixth seed has been dominant.
Struff knocks out Auger-Aliassime in part two of second-round duel
After Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jan-Lennard Struff picked up their second-round tie today, it’s the latter who’s emerged victorious!
The match was tied at one set all when they resumed play this afternoon, and Struff took the next two sets to oust the 25th seed.
Below is a very cool picture of Auger-Aliassime, though I’m sure that’ll be of little consolation to him.
Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-7(9), 3-6, 4-6 Struff
*Djokovic 6-3, 4-1 Evans
Djokovic has won 83 of the 84 Wimbledon matches in which he’s taken the first set, according to the BBC. Ominous signs for Dan Evans.
The Briton is serving but he quickly falls to 40-0 down, and the Serbian has three break points.
He only needs one, as Evans hooks long and we have the second break of the set.
