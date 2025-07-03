Feeling the heat - Spectators brave record opening day temperatures during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

It’s day four of Wimbledon 2025 and it’s another packed schedule ahead with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner all in action.

Djokovic takes on Britain’s Dan Evans on Centre Court, after Evans’s young British teammate Jack Pinnington Jones was beaten by 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Draper will face Croatian veteran Marin Cilic last on No 1 Court.

Yesterday saw impressive wins by Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal in the second round of the ladies’ draw, although their fellow Briton Katie Boulter bowed out. Raducanu will play the world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a highly anticipated contest on Friday.

On the men’s side, Cameron Norrie knocked out 12th seed Frances Tiafoe to book his spot in the third round, while Carlos Alcaraz saw off the spirited efforts of British qualifier Ollie Tarvet.

Follow all the latest scores and results from Wimbledon below.