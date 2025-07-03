Wimbledon 2025 live: Jack Pinnington Jones leads British charge before Dan Evans takes on Novak Djokovic
Follow live updates and scores from day three of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club
It’s day four of Wimbledon 2025 and it’s another packed schedule ahead with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner all in action.
Djokovic takes on Britain’s Dan Evans on Centre Court, while Evans’ young British teammate Jack Pennington Jones is in action first up on Court 18 against the 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Draper will face Croatian veteran Marin Cilic last on No 1 Court.
Yesterday saw impressive wins by Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal in the second round of the ladies’ draw, although their fellow Briton Katie Boulter bowed out. Raducanu will play the world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a highly anticipated contest on Friday.
On the men’s side, Cameron Norrie knocked out 12th seed Frances Tiafoe to book his spot in the third round, while Carlos Alcaraz saw off the spirited efforts of British qualifier Ollie Tarvet.
Follow all the latest scores and results from Wimbledon below.
Draper and Evans look to advance
Jack Draper and Dan Evans headline the British charge on Thursday as they look for spots in the Wimbledon third round.
Draper, the British No 1, takes on the experienced Marin Cilic after cruising through his opening match against Sebastian Baez while Evans has the difficult task of beating the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic needed four sets to get past Alexandre Muller in the opening round and was affected by a stomach issue which, if it recurs, could give Evans a chance to get through.
Before them Jack Pinnington Jones does battle against men’s No 22 seed Flavio Cobolli on Court 18. Can the 22-year-old keep his Wimbledon campaign alive?
