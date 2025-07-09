Wimbledon 2025 live: Novak Djokovic in quarter-final action and Jannik Sinner injury update
Sinner has had an elbow issue ahead of his Benjamin Shelton tie, while Djokovic goes up against Flavio Cobolli
The Wimbledon quarter-finals roll on today, as Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title, while fans wait to see just how healthy world No 1 Jannik Sinner is.
Sinner will take on 10th seed Benjamin Shelton after advancing in bizarre circumstances on Monday; the Italian trailed Grigor Dimitrov by two sets to love when the latter had to withdraw due to injury. There were emotional scenes on Centre Court, as a lucky Sinner consoled Dimitrov, but Sinner also had injury concerns of his own. The 23-year-old fell during the very first game, injuring his elbow and having to limit his practising on Tuesday after undergoing an MRI scan.
Djokovic, meanwhile, takes on another 23-year-old Italian in Flavio Cobolli, who has been flying this week. The youngster knocked out former finalist Marin Cilic in the fourth round, sparking emotional scenes among his family members.
And in the women’s quarter-finals today, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva aims to extend her remarkable run, playing Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Also in the women’s draw, five-time major winner Iga Swiatek eyes a first Wimbledon semi-final, but she must overcome 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova to get there.
These matches follow Carlos Alcaraz’s demolition of the last Brit standing, Cam Norrie, on Tuesday, while women’s No 1 Aryna Sabalenka fought from behind to beat doubles veteran Laura Siegemund.
Sinner’s injury overshadowed by Dimitrov’s dramatic withdrawal
Tied to Sinner’s injury, of course, is Grigor Dimitrov’s.
On Monday night, Dimitrov led Sinner by two sets to love when the Bulgarian had to withdraw due to an apparent pectoral injury.
That injury occurred after Sinner sustained his own while falling in the first game of the match.
Injured Grigor Dimitrov retires from Jannik Sinner match with two-set lead
Sinner cancels practice session amid injury fears
Here’s one of the key stories from yesterday, with Jannik Sinner having cancelled a practice session due to his elbow injury.
However, we understand that Sinner did do SOME ball-striking yesterday, and he is expected to be okay to play today...
But how affected will he be?
Jannik Sinner cancels Wimbledon practice session as injury fears grow
Yesterday: Sabalenka passes treacherous Siegemund test to reach semi-finals
And here’s our report on Aryna Sabalenka’s comeback win over doubles specialist Laura Siegemund yesterday:
Aryna Sabalenka passes treacherous Laura Siegemund test to keep Wimbledon dream alive
Yesterday: Brutal Alcaraz ends Norrie’s hopes – and Britain’s
On this occasion, much to the discontent of the punters and union jack wavers on Centre Court, Carlos Alcaraz was in no mood to hang about. Wimbledon’s defending champion had already dropped four sets across four matches, flirting with the idea of a shock exit. But as the sun set over SW19, this was the Spaniard in a hurry. Unshakeable and indomitable.
For British singles ambitions in the post-Andy Murray era? A final farewell. Cameron Norrie was not the left-handed home favourite most expected in the quarter-finals and, for that, we can only give the British No 3 credit for his gutsy run to the last eight, in the wake of Jack Draper’s disappointing second-round exit. But, truth be told, an upset did not look remotely likely on Tuesday evening, with Alcaraz victorious in one hour and 39 minutes: 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
By Kieran Jackson on Centre Court:
Carlos Alcaraz has entered peak brutality mode – rest of Wimbledon beware
Order of play for today at Wimbledon
Here’s a look at how today’s key courts are scheduled:
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Mirra Andreeva [7] vs Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Iga Swiatek (POL) [8] vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Ben Shelton (USA) [10]
Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day 10 schedule with Djokovic and Sinner
Welcome to Wimbledon, day 10!
