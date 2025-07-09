Jannik Sinner does not take Grigor Dimitrov victory ‘as a win’ following shock Wimbledon exit

The Wimbledon quarter-finals roll on today, as Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling eighth title, while fans wait to see just how healthy world No 1 Jannik Sinner is.

Sinner will take on 10th seed Benjamin Shelton after advancing in bizarre circumstances on Monday; the Italian trailed Grigor Dimitrov by two sets to love when the latter had to withdraw due to injury. There were emotional scenes on Centre Court, as a lucky Sinner consoled Dimitrov, but Sinner also had injury concerns of his own. The 23-year-old fell during the very first game, injuring his elbow and having to limit his practising on Tuesday after undergoing an MRI scan.

Djokovic, meanwhile, takes on another 23-year-old Italian in Flavio Cobolli, who has been flying this week. The youngster knocked out former finalist Marin Cilic in the fourth round, sparking emotional scenes among his family members.

And in the women’s quarter-finals today, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva aims to extend her remarkable run, playing Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic. Also in the women’s draw, five-time major winner Iga Swiatek eyes a first Wimbledon semi-final, but she must overcome 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova to get there.

These matches follow Carlos Alcaraz’s demolition of the last Brit standing, Cam Norrie, on Tuesday, while women’s No 1 Aryna Sabalenka fought from behind to beat doubles veteran Laura Siegemund.

