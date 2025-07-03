Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is Novak Djokovic playing his third round match at Wimbledon?

Djokovic is searching for his eighth Wimbledon title this summer

Will Castle
Thursday 03 July 2025 11:45 EDT
Comments
'I should be happy' - Djokovic on first-round win at Wimbledon

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are in fully swing at the All England Club, where there have already been a number of eye-catching storylines in the opening days.

The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Qinwen Xheng, which could present opportunities for British players Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal, though Katie Boulter has bowed out.

In the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

But here’s what’s next for Djokovic, who notably suffered from stomach pain in his win against Alexandre Muller but thrashed Britain’s Dan Evans:

Recommended

When will Novak Djokovic play?

Djokovic is next due to play on Saturday 5 July, as he takes on a fellow Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic. Timings and order of play for Saturday will be released on Friday.

Novak Djokovic is back in action on
Novak Djokovic is back in action on (PA Wire)

Day four – order of play, Thursday 4 July

Centre Court

D. Evans (GBR) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 6

I. Swiatek (POL) 8 v C. McNally (USA)

J. Sinner (ITA) 1 v A. Vukic (AUS)

No 1 Court

M. Andreeva 7 v L. Bronzetti (ITA)

M. Sakkari (GRE) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 11

J. Draper (GBR) 4 v M. Cilic (CRO)

Jack Draper is also in action on day four
Jack Draper is also in action on day four (PA Wire)

No.2 Court

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Arthur Cazaux

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Sofia Kenin (USA) [28] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

No.3 Court

Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Tommy Paul (USA) [13]

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Court 12

Marcos Giron (USA) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]

August Holmgren (DEN) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) [21]

Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Anna Kalinskaya

Court 14

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs [Q] Anastasia Zakharova

Court 15

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Jesper de Jong (NED)

Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs [LL] Victoria Mboko (CAN)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs Mariano Navone (ARG)

Court 16

Katie Volynets (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Danielle Collins (USA) vs Veronika Erjavec (SLO)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) [29] vs Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 17

Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Court 18

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)

Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [18]

Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in