The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina a leading contender after French Open winner Coco Gauff crashed out in round one. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently. And Raducanu has started well, seeing off fellow Briton Mingge Xu then former champion Marketa Vondrousova – four years after beating the Czech at the same stage, in Raducanu’s scintillating debut in SW19.

Next up for Raducanu is a clash with world No 1 Sabalenka, so a tough test awaits.

See below for the order of play for day 4 at Wimbledon

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu’s next match will take place on Friday 4 July, and she is expected to play on Centre Court or No 1 Court, as she faces top seed Sabalenka. Timings for Friday’s matches will emerge on Thursday.

Day four – order of play, Thursday 3 July

Centre Court

D. Evans (GBR) v N. Djokovic (SRB) 6

I. Swiatek (POL) 8 v C. McNally (USA)

J. Sinner (ITA) 1 v A. Vukic (AUS)

No 1 Court

M. Andreeva 7 v L. Bronzetti (ITA)

M. Sakkari (GRE) v E. Rybakina (KAZ) 11

J. Draper (GBR) 4 v M. Cilic (CRO)

Emma Raducanu plays in the last match on Centre Court on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

No.2 Court

Alex de Minaur (AUS) [11] vs Arthur Cazaux

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [17] vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Sofia Kenin (USA) [28] vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

Ben Shelton (USA) [10] vs Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

No.3 Court

Veronika Kudermetova vs Emma Navarro (USA) [10]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [19] vs Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) vs Tommy Paul (USA) [13]

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [16] vs Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Court 12

Marcos Giron (USA) vs Jakub Mensik (CZE) [15]

August Holmgren (DEN) vs Tomas Machac (CZE) [21]

Clara Tauson (DEN) [23] vs Anna Kalinskaya

Court 14

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) vs [Q] Anastasia Zakharova

Court 15

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs Jesper de Jong (NED)

Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs [LL] Victoria Mboko (CAN)

Pedro Martinez (ESP) vs Mariano Navone (ARG)

Court 16

Katie Volynets (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Danielle Collins (USA) vs Veronika Erjavec (SLO)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) [29] vs Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 17

Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs Elsa Jacquemot (FRA)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) vs Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Court 18

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) [22] vs Jack Pinnington Jones (GBR)

Suzan Lamens (NED) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [18]

Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Liudmila Samsonova [19]

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.