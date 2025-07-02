Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is Emma Raducanu playing her second round match at Wimbledon?

British No 1 Raducanu plays on Centre Court for the first time in this year’s Championships

Kieran Jackson
Wednesday 02 July 2025 01:42 EDT
Comments
Raducanu ready for Wimbledon opener despite back pain

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who missed out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently. Both won their first round matches on Monday.

See below for the order of play for day 3 at Wimbledon

Recommended

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is the third match on Centre Court, which starts at 1:30pm (BST). That means we can expect Raducanu around 5pm (approx.)

Day 3 - Order of Play, Wednesday 2 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Oliver Tarvet (GBR) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START

Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) [12]

Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Solana Sierra (ARG)

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

Emma Raducanu plays in the last match on Centre Court on Wednesday
Emma Raducanu plays in the last match on Centre Court on Wednesday (PA Wire)

No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]

Nuno Borges (POR) vs Billy Harris (GBR)

Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Arthur Fery (GBR) vs Luciano Darderi (ITA)

No.3 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Andrey Rublev [14] vs Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4] vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]

COURT 12 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]

Jiri Lehecka (CZE) [23] vs Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]

COURT 18 - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START

Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Diana Shnaider [12] vs Diane Parry (FRA)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [25] vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Emily Appleton (GBR) / Heather Watson (GBR) vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider [5]

Court 4 - 11:00 START

Xinyu Wang (CHN) / Saisai Zheng (CHN) vs Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Erin Routliffe (NZL) [2]

Daniel Evans (GBR) / Henry Searle (GBR) vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) [2]

Jodie Burrage (GBR) / Sonay Kartal (GBR) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) / Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (ESP)

Camila Osorio (COL) / Alycia Parks (USA) vs Alicia Barnett (GBR) / Eden Silva (GBR)

Court 5 - 11:00 START

Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Robert Galloway (USA) [16] 41 vs Romain Arneodo (MON) / Manuel Guinard (FRA) 42

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) / Andreas Mies (GER) 47 vs Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG) [4]

Qianhui Tang (CHN) / Lin Zhu (CHN) 39 vs Xinyu Jiang (CHN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) [12] 40 Court 6 - 11:00 START

Rafael Matos (BRA) / Marcelo Melo (BRA) 29 vs Ivan Dodig (CRO) / Orlando Luz (BRA) 30

Fernando Romboli (BRA) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 53 vs Mackenzie McDonald (USA) / Alex Michelsen (USA)

Angelica Moratelli (ITA) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 27 vs Sorana Cirstea (ROU) / Anna Kalinskaya 28

Court 8 - 11:00 START

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) / Peyton Stearns (USA) 45 vs Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Tomas Machac (CZE) / Jakub Mensik (CZE) 3 vs Pedro Martinez (ESP) / Jaume Munar (ESP) 4

David Goffin (BEL) / Alexandre Muller (FRA) 35 vs Nicolas Barrientos (COL) / Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli (IND) 36 3

Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) / Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) 23 vs Ekaterina Alexandrova / Shuai Zhang (CHN) [14] 24 4

Court 9 - 11:00 START

Ariel Behar (URU) / Joran Vliegen (BEL) 15 vs Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) [7]

Anna Blinkova / Yue Yuan (CHN) 7 vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) / Liudmila Samsonova [15]

Jakob Schnaitter (GER) / Mark Wallner (GER) 11 vs Sebastian Baez (ARG) / Francisco Comesana (ARG)

Shuko Aoyama (JPN) / Ena Shibahara (JPN) 13 vs Magda Linette (POL) / Bernarda Pera (USA) 14

Court 10 - 11:00 START

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) / Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 19 vs Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) / Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)

Theo Arribage (FRA) / Patrik Trhac (USA) 37 vs Quentin Halys (FRA) / Nicolas Mahut (FRA) 38

Damir Dzumhur (BIH) / Skander Mansouri (TUN) 39 vs Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) / Andres Molteni (ARG) [12]

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) / Learner Tien (USA) 45 vs N.Sriram Balaji (IND) / Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) 46

Court 11 - 11:00 START

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) / Maya Joint (AUS) 35 vs Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) / Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

Irina Khromacheva / Fanny Stollar (HUN) [13] 57 vs Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) / Suzan Lamens (NED) 58

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) / Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) 51 vs Hendrik Jebens (GER) / Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) / David Pel (NED) 23 vs Andre Goransson (SWE) / Sem Verbeek (NED) [14] 24

Court 14 - 11:00 START

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) [29] 25 vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER) [3] 17 vs Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Sander Gille (BEL)

Eva Lys (GER) 37 vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 90 vs Ethan Quinn (USA) 91

Court 15 - 11:00 START

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 98 vs Learner Tien (USA)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [21] 41 vs Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) 78 vs Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 79

Hailey Baptiste (USA) / Caty McNally (USA) 55 vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) / Laura Siegemund (GER) [11] 56 4

Court 16 - 11:00 START

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 117 vs Valentin Royer (FRA)

McCartney Kessler (USA) / Clara Tauson (DEN) 3 vs Harriet Dart (GBR) / Maia Lumsden (GBR)

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) [31] 57 vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 59

Caroline Dolehide (USA) / Sofia Kenin (USA) [16] 41 vs Bibiane Schoofs (NED) / Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Court 17 - 11:00 START

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] 1 vs Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) / Laslo Djere (SRB)

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 22 vs Donna Vekic (CRO) [22]

Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] 9 vs Ann Li (USA)

Cristian Garin (CHI) 93 vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 95

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in