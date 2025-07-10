Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz start time: Wimbledon men’s semi-finals schedule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Day 12 at Wimbledon 2025 sees the semi-finals arrive in the men’s draw, with two terrific match-ups on Centre Court.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, eyeing a third consecutive title at the All England Club, opens up proceedings against world No 5 Taylor Fritz. While Alcaraz is no stranger to the big occasion in SW19, this will be the American’s first semi-final at Wimbledon.

Yet the second match is the blockbuster tie. World No 1 Jannik Sinner is looking to reach the Wimbledon final for the first time as he takes on seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, in a rematch of their French Open semi-final five weeks ago.

Djokovic, 38, cancelled his practice session on Thursday but is set to compete against Italian 23-year-old Sinner, who has won their last four meetings. Djokovic, however, won their last two meetings at Wimbledon, in 2023 and 2022.

Here is the order of play for day 12 at Wimbledon:

What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz?

Alcaraz and Fritz are the first match on Centre Court on Friday, starting at 1:30pm (BST).

Day 12 order of play - Friday 11 July

CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6]

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

