Venus Williams falls short of remarkable victory on US Open return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venus Williams fell short of a remarkable US Open victory, but not before showing the tennis world why she is not ready to hang up her racket just yet.

At 45, Williams was the oldest player to compete in the women’s singles here since Renee Richards in 1981 and the third oldest of the open era.

She had a tough draw against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist last year, but made life very uncomfortable for the Czech before eventually falling to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 defeat.

Whether this was Williams’ last run-out remains to be seen and she waved to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium as she walked off to a standing ovation.

“I was stressed,” said a smiling Muchova. “It was an unbelievable atmosphere. She’s such a legend of the sport. I’m so glad that I got the win today.”

Back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in two years, and a full 28 years after first reaching the final as a 17-year-old, Williams initially looked she would struggle to make the match competitive.

But coming back from 0-40 to hold serve in the third game settled Williams into the contest and soon she was sending backhands arrowing into the corners in vintage fashion.

She levelled at 2-2 and, although Muchova went on to take the opening set, Williams was very much in it.

The American won her first match for nearly two years last month against Peyton Stearns in Washington, but performing on the grand slam stage against a player with strong recent grand slam pedigree was on another level.

Williams, who last won a match here six years ago, stamped her authority on the second set with a break of serve in the opening game and then moved 5-2 ahead, clenching her fist in celebration when an errant Muchova shot made it one set all.

Williams stretched out her legs in time to the background music as Muchova took a break before the decider, but it was the Czech who made the better start on the resumption and her opponent eventually ran out of gas.