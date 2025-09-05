When is US Open women’s final? Amanda Anisimova v Aryna Sabalenka start time and how to watch
Sabalenka bids to defend her title while Anisimova looks to complete her stunning redemption story
American Amanda Anisimova plays defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women’s final.
Just eight weeks ago, Anisimova lost her first grand slam final 6-0 6-0 at Wimbledon to Iga Swiatek, but the 24-year-old has put that disappointment behind her to reach her first US Open final.
The eighth seed earned revenge against Swiatek in the quarter-finals then defeated Naomi Osaka in a semi-final thriller to set up the chance for the ultimate redemption against Sabalenka.
Sabalenka is also out for revenge after her defeat to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals, while the World No 1 aims to become the first player to defend a US Open singles title since Serena Williams in 2015.
Sabalenka is through to a third grand slam final this year, but lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and the French Open final to Coco Gauff.
When is the US Open women’s final?
The US Open women’s final between Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka will be played on Saturday 6 September at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).
The men’s final will be played on Sunday 7 September, at the earlier time of 2pm local time (7pm UK time).
How to watch the US Open finals
Sky Sports is showing the US Open in the UK.
Amanda Anisimova v Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head
Anisimova leads the head-to-head with Sabalenka 6-3, including their last meeting in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
What has Amanda Anisimova said about Aryna Sabalenka?
“It's the No. 1 player in the world, and she's playing amazing tennis. It's going to be a really tough match and a battle. I'm excited. Every single time we have played, it's been great.
“We've had very, very tough matches. A lot of them have actually been at grand slams, too, especially early on in my career. But I think the standout one was probably Wimbledon. It was really a seesaw match, which is almost always the case when I play her.”
What has Aryna Sabalenka said about Amanda Anisimova?
“I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimbledon, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.
“I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn't use them, and I feel like the key for me going to be just go out there, obviously fight, but trust my decisions and go after my shots.”
Recent US Open champions
2025: TBC
2024: Aryna Sabalenka
2023: Coco Gauff
2022 : Iga Swiatek
2021: Emma Raducanu
2020: Naomi Osaka
2019: Bianca Andreescu
2018: Naomi Osaka
2017: Sloane Stephens
2016: Angelique Kerber
2015: Flavia Pennetta
2014: Serena Williams
2013: Serena Williams
2012: Serena Williams
