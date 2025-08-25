US Open order of play and day two schedule including Venus Williams and Carlos Alcaraz
The US Open is underway as the first round continues in New York
Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Draper and Venus Williams are among those in action on the second day of the US Open.
Alcaraz, who won the US Open in 2022, takes on the big-serving American Reilly Opelka in a potentially tricky opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
British No 1 Draper reached last year’s semi-finals and enjoyed a breakout tournament and this time opens against a qualifier in Federico Agustín Gómez.
Williams, meanwhile, makes a spectacular return to the US Open at the age of 45 after taking a wildcard into the tournament she won in 2000 and 2001.
She will play Karolina Muchova, the former French Open winner and two-time US Open semi-finalist, to begin the night session on Arthur Ashe.
US Open - Day Two order of play
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Madison Keys [6] vs Renata Zarazúa
Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Yoshihito Nishioka
0000 start
Venus Williams [WC] vs Karolína Muchová [11]
Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Barbora Krejčíková vs Victoria Mboko [22]
Federico Agustín Gómez [Q] vs Jack Draper [5]
0000 start
Sebastian Ofner vs Casper Ruud [12]
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva [5]
Grandstand
1600 start
Petra Kvitová [PR] vs Diane Parry
João Fonseca vs Miomir Kecmanović
Botic van de Zandschulp vs Holger Rune [11]
Anna Bondár vs Elina Svitolina [12]
Stadium 17
1600 start
Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda
Elena Rybakina [9] vs Julieta Pareja [WC]
Daria Kasatkina [15] vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Karen Khachanov [9] vs Nishesh Basavareddy [WC]
US Open - Day Three order of play
All times are UK - BST
1630 start
[2] Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango
[1] Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva
0000 start
[3] Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic
[3] Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
[10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
[8] Amanda Anisimova vs Kimberly Birrell
0000 start
Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen
[14] Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller
Grandstand
1600 start
Katie Boulter vs Marta Kostyuk [27]
Alexander Bublik [23] vs Marin Čilić
Ashlyn Krueger vs Sofia Kenin [26]
Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur [8]
Stadium 17
1600 start
Márton Fucsovics vs Canada Denis Shapovalov [27]
Danielle Collins vs Romania Jaqueline Cristian
Billy Harris vs Félix Auger-Aliassime [25]
Hailey Baptiste vs Kateřina Siniaková
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments